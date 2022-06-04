Pride Month: History, symbolism, and significance of the Rainbow Flag

Every year since the inaugural Pride Month was held more than half a century and a half ago, it has grown into a worldwide celebration of love, acceptance, variety, and pride. Let us retrace our steps and see where this all began.

There is an ethereal glow to the sky in June when rainbow flags become increasingly commonplace in public locations. Pride Month, the annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community's difficulties and triumphs, is a time for proud voices to repeat the tales of bold individuals.

What began in the United States in 1969 has now become a worldwide emblem of embracing and expressing one's own identity. On this day, we remember and honor the LGBTQ+ community's journey from criminals who were imprisoned, treated with chemical castration, and socially ostracised to acceptable members of society who have been designated "s*x offenders for life."

How was the current LGBTQ+ movement sparked by a police raid on a bar?

In the 1960s, police often raided homos*xual pubs in Manhattan, and the raids always followed a similar pattern. A police officer would break into a pub, intimidate the employees, and then beat up customers. As a result, customers would begin to line up in the street and wait for the police to arrive and arrest them. "

During a raid on the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street on June 28, 1969, the police encountered something fresh and unexpected.

According to the authorities, the LGBT bar in New York City was searched because it lacked a liquor license. Since then, bars serving LGBT individuals have been prohibited by the local authorities. At least thirteen persons were taken into custody that day as police raided Stonewall.

According to a USA Today story, people who attended the event were "either drag queens or homos*xual males of color," according to a USA Today story.

On this night, members of the LGBTQ+ community stood up to the police and battled back for many days in what became known as the Stonewall Riots and is now known as the Stonewall Rebellion. It was not uncommon for gay individuals to be harassed by the police.

The current LGBTQ civil rights movement was sparked by this event, even though it was not the first.

The events at the Stonewall Inn and the subsequent rebellion have long been seen to have radically altered the conversation around the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

Every June, Pride Month commemorates Stonewall's history with marches and festivities, as reported by National Geographic. Gay and lesbian activists have worked tirelessly in the years after the uprising to get significant expansions to their legal rights. As a result, in June 2015, the US Supreme Court gave a historic decision allowing same-s*x couples to marry.

A rise in exposure and a stronger voice for the LGBTQ+ community helped improve awareness in India, where on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India abolished Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had prohibited consenting homos*xual s*x in the British period.

Definitely worth the time: It was never about s*x that Section 377 was meant to protect, but rather a fundamental human right: the right to citizenship.

What is the symbolism and significance of the Rainbow Flag?

Lambda, the Greek letter, and a pink triangle were used to represent the LGBTQ+ group long before the rainbow was introduced. The rainbow flag, commonly known as the pride flag, is the most well-known and widely used emblem in the LGBT community.

Before Gilbert Baker developed and hand-sewed the Pride Flag in 1978, it had never been used as a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.

As a city supervisor in San Francisco, Harvey Milk engaged Baker to design a new symbol for the city's first-ever Gay Pride Day.

Milk, a 2008 film, depicts the killing of a U.S. politician and the challenges experienced by the LGBTQ+ community in the 1960s and 1970s.

Although the flag's colors may have been chosen to reflect the rainbow's many hues (hot pink, red, orange, yellow, green, turquoise, blue, and violet), the flag's design was influenced by the meanings of each color.

It is said in the Encyclopedia Britannica that turquoise and pink colors were eliminated from the then-eight-color flag because they were unavailable for mass manufacture at the time. Since then, the six primary colors have remained.

In an interview with CNN, Baker said that he developed the flag so that it could communicate the pleasure, splendor, and strength of his town.