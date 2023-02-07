The emotional benefits of cats

Service cats are a unique breed of therapy animals that bring joy, comfort, and support to individuals with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities. From providing companionship to helping with everyday tasks, these special felines are like superheroes in fur coats!

In this article, we'll dive into the world of service cats, from their history to the different types and how to find and train one. You'll also learn about the numerous benefits of having a service cat, including physical and emotional support, increased independence, and reduced stigma in the workplace.

So, get ready to fall in love with these amazing animals and discover how they can transform your life.

What Are Service Cats?

First up, what are service cats exactly? These are animals that have been trained to help people with disabilities in specific ways. They're not just pets, they're working animals that make a real difference in their owners' lives.

Did you know that the use of service animals dates back to the early 1900s? Service cats have become more popular in recent years, with the American Kennel Club (AKC) recognizing the title of "Service Cat."

What Makes the Service Cat So Special?

So, what makes having a service cat so special? For starters, they provide physical assistance with daily tasks and emotional support, bringing comfort and a sense of security to their owners. They can also make work a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Different Types of Service Cats

There are several different types of service cats, from assistance cats trained to help with physical disabilities to therapy cats that visit hospitals and nursing homes. Seizure response cats and autism support cats are also available to help with specific needs. The type of cat you choose will depend on your individual needs and the tasks you need it to perform.

Training A Service Cat

Training a service cat requires patience, positive reinforcement, and consistency. You can work with a professional animal behaviorist or service animal trainer for guidance and support.

What Does Owning A Service Cat Cost?

When it comes to owning a service cat, costs will vary depending on the type of cat and the training required. You can adopt a cat from a shelter or rescue organization, purchase a specially bred cat, or work with an organization that specializes in training service cats.