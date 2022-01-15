Tech giants Google and Facebook have used monopolies to rob journalism of its revenue

This article talks about the trust deficit that exists right now between the media houses that really publish the news and the tech companies such as Google and Facebook, who are not letting them earn a lot of money by taking their news and publishing on their platform by offering just peanuts and return to the media companies.

This problem of tech companies versus the media companies is not just in India, many countries, for example, South Korea, Australia, France etc are facing these issues. In India, specifically, the Competition Commission of India has decided to investigate Google after allegations that they have broken the antitrust law. This is not the first time that the Competition Commission of India is investigating the activities of Google. In fact, this is the third time that there is an investigation on Google. I’ll tell you the first two times as well.

Similar things are happening with Google and Facebook in France, Australia and other countries. In India, the complaint was filed by India’s Digital News Publishers Association. They said that Google is abusing its dominance by not giving them a fair share of advertising money and by not giving them adequate information. As you know, most people today get their news from Google, Facebook, etc., although they are not the real publishers of the news. They just give a link and then you get redirected from that link to the original website of these news media. However, the bulk of the advertising money on the websites of this news media only goes to Google and Facebook, and a very small share is actually given to these media companies.

Not just this, on Facebook, etc, when you see an article of any newspaper, you just see the headline that is a new snippet. Mostly, people don’t really read the entire article, they only want to read the headline. So you are not even clicking on that to go to the website of the newspaper. So the newspaper website is not running from you. But Facebook, Google, etc. are able to keep you on their website just by showing the new snippet. Media houses are not even paid for those new snippets, which is again a concern.

Australia was the first country that comes up with a law to force Google and Facebook to pay the news publishers. Because at the end of the day, it is as news publishers that spend money, give salaries to journalists and news writers and produce the news and that news is freely taken up by Google and Facebook without even sharing any of their revenue. After Australia passed this law, India and many other countries are also in the process of passing a similar law to protect the interests of the media houses in their countries.

Now, as I say, this is not the first time that the Competition Commission of India is actually investigating a matter against Google. In fact, this is the third time that they are doing this. The first issue came up when it was found out that when you go to the Google Play Store and you search for mobile payment apps such as Phone Pe, Paytm, etc., the Google Play Store always shows you Google Pay as a first result. They almost force people indirectly to download the Google Pay app rather than other apps such as Phone Pe or Paytm.

Not just this, in 2018, the Competition Commission of India fined $21 million from Google for search bias. That is when you search for something on Google, Google tries to give results of those websites at a higher position that are related to Google or that pay more money to Google. So Google is indulging in abuse from a dominant position in the market. Now you may argue that Google is a private company, right? So, for example, if you go and Google “best plumbers in my city,” then Google is a private company, it has a right to show whatever results that they want. The plumbers that have paid more money to Google, should come up, it is in the interest of Google, right? But that does not how it works. 

As per the government, Google is such companies have become so big that they can’t cheat their customers, they can’t act just like a private company, they have to maintain an even playing field and they can’t manipulate their search engine. It is alleged that Google has also been misusing its dominant position to reduce the ability of smartphone manufacturers to opt for some other operating system as compared to Android. Thus, Google is used to such kinds of lawsuits not just in India but across the world.

India also has an antitrust law called the Competition Law, which aims to protect trade and commerce from unfair restraints, monopolies and price-fixing. It was originally passed in the year 2002 and replaced the old 1969 law. The Competition Act was passed on the recommendation of the Raghavan Committee.

Now, as I said, the issue of tech companies versus news media or the governments is a worldwide phenomenon. Let me give you a few examples. 

Australia, as I said recently, passed a law that requires Google and Facebook to enter into payment negotiations with the media companies for using their content. So an authority will be formed that will represent most of the media companies, they will negotiate with Google and Facebook so that the lesser media companies who are not in a position to negotiate can also get a fair price.

On the other hand, Google, Facebook, these companies say that in fact, we are benefiting the media company by giving them more traffic. For example, they say that no one will go ahead and open the Hindu website anyway. We are sharing the link of the Hindu website on other websites on our pages, only then people are coming to these websites. So rather than asking for money, the media companies should be thanking us. Although Google does pay a certain amount of media companies, it is very, very small as compared to the revenue that the tech companies make.

Secondly, the small media companies anyways are not really in a position to negotiate a good deal with Google. So if you are a large media company, a large newspaper or a media house, you may negotiate a better deal. As a result of this, what Google has done is they have tried to start a new platform called Google News, in which they are collaborating with 450 publications and asking them to publish their news directly on the Google news platform and then it will be based on a revenue-sharing model. This is open in India also, if you just go to Google News, you will see a website where links to all the newspapers and media houses are given and you can read the articles and that is on a revenue-sharing model.

The European Union also after Australia passed a similar law, saying that if Google publishes news of news media without giving the money, it will be considered as against the copyright rules, and Google has now stopped displaying news snippets in the EU because of this particular law. In fact, when other countries also threaten Google with the same, Google stopped its Google news service in Spain saying that we don’t want to pay publishers any money in Spain, but recently they said that Google News will return to Spain due to change in the law. So the reaction of Google is different in different countries, depending upon how important and significant they think that that particular country is.

Now we have to see if the Indian government passes such a law, what would be the reaction of companies such as Google and Facebook while tackling that particular issue.

