Is Omicron going to Upend Lives in India?

Vishnuaravi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XnKv_0dXDPjIg00
Creator: DIPTENDU DUTTA | Credit: AFP via Getty Images

This article deals with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus two and the threats posed by it. This article will also help you to understand the measures being put in place by India to help prepare the country to deal with the fallout of the Omicron threat.

See, the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa, has spread very quickly around the world and has even led to a surge of infections in several countries. After being classified as a variant of concern by the WHO, many countries rushed to bring back restrictions in order to prevent the spread of Omicron from southern Africa to other parts of the world. But despite the restrictions and the strict measures, this variant of the virus has already spread to more than 100 countries and is said to have the potential to trigger the next wave of infections. In fact, we are already witnessing this across Europe, in countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and as well as in the United States, where the Delta variant has already been overtaken by the Omicron variant.

There are two major concerns with regard to this Omicron variant.

1. It is highly transmissible as compared to the previous Delta variant and is said to be nearly three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. In several countries where the next surge is being witnessed, the doubling time of the cases has come down to just around two days, which means the number of cases is doubling once every two days. So this high transmissible rate of the Omicron variant has already started burdening the health care system in several countries, including those across Europe, Africa and North America.
2. The Omicron variant has been able to break through the immunity offered through vaccines and as well as through natural immunity offered through previous infections.

So this ability of the Omicron variant to breakthrough vaccines and natural immunity makes it a significant threat for countries around the world. But fortunately, current evidence from these countries shows that the symptoms and the severity of the disease associated with the Omicron variant appear to be less severe. In many cases, the patients are asymptomatic, and even if they have some symptoms, it happens to be very mild, and it has also been noticed that the severity of the disease has been lower as compared to the Delta variant. But however, this doesn’t mean that we can take the Omicron variant for granted because its high transmission rate accompanied with its ability to breakthrough vaccines and natural immunity, can quickly lead to an exponential surge in cases that could easily overwhelm the health care system of any country. Also, the current evidence available from other countries is very limited, and one cannot confidently conclude that this variant is going to be less severe than the previous variants. Because currently, most of the cases being reported in other countries are concentrated in the younger population and the true impact of the Omicron variant on the older population is yet to be comprehensively studied.

So considering these threats posed with the Omicron variant, India is taking no chances and several state governments based on the directions received by the Centre, have already started bringing back restrictions in order to minimize movement and assembly of people. Along with that, strict entry restrictions have also been brought back at airports to provide for effective screening and quarantine of incoming passengers.

Then on Dec 25th, in a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the nation and has announced the launch of the vaccination programme for teenagers who are in the age group of 15 to 18 years, along with the launch of a booster dose or a precaution dose for eligible frontline and health care workers, and as well as for senior citizens who are above 60 years and those who have co-morbidities. The vaccination program for those between 15 to 18 years will be rolled out from the 3rd of January, and the booster shot for frontline workers and senior citizens shall be rolled out from the 10th of January. So the expansion of the coverage of the vaccination program and the introduction of a booster dose for the vulnerable has been designed to boost India’s preparedness against the next possible wave, which could be triggered by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Along with this, the Centre and the states are working together to prep the health care system, and the prime minister has pointed out that more than 18 lakh hospital beds are available, out of which at least 5 lakh beds have oxygen support, along with 90,000 ICUs for children alone. The prime minister has stated that India has drawn lessons from the devastating second wave and to deal with oxygen shortage, more than 30000 oxygen plants have been set up across the country. Along with this, India’s vaccination coverage has been quite impressive, and nearly 90% of the eligible population has already been administered with one dose and nearly 61% of the eligible population have been administered with both doses. Further expanding this vaccination coverage is crucial in our fight against the pandemic, because scientific evidence has clearly shown that currently available vaccines are quite effective, especially in preventing severe disease, even in the case of newer variants such as the Omicron.

The prime minister has stated that all the decisions being made by the government are based on scientific and technical evidence, which has been thoroughly reviewed and deliberated by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID 19 and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

So based on sound technical advice and scientific evidence, the government has framed these policies and put these measures in place to help the country deal with the emerging threats being posed by the Omicron variant. But however, I have one concern regarding the opening up of vaccines for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years. That is if vaccination is opened up for those below 18 years, then a large number of vaccines are going to be diverted away from adults who are yet to receive their first and second dose. I think this is a crucial point because current evidence shows that COVID 19, even though it affects children and even though children show symptoms and carry the virus and spread it to others, they themselves are not severely affected by the disease. Whereas on the other hand, unvaccinated adults, especially amongst the older population, are more vulnerable, and hence few public health experts argue that it should be a top priority to achieve 100% vaccination coverage amongst adults before opening up vaccination for children. But the government is of the opinion that since India has already covered 90% of the eligible population with one dose and 61% of the population with two doses, the time is right to bring even children under the vaccination coverage in order to help contain the further spread of the pandemic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
IndiaCoronavirusCOVID19Omicron VariantWHO

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi, I am Vishnu, and I have been a blogger for more than 2 years now; and I will provide some knowledgeable current international news to my readers.

Riverdale, GA
343 followers

More from Vishnuaravi

FDA Authorizes Two Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19

Creator: jarun011 | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. Recently, the U.S. FDA has approved two antiviral drugs that have been shown to be effective against COVID 19. This includes Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Read full story
4 comments

Inequality in wealth and income between India and across the world.

Creator: AndreyPopov | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. It is the Indian government’s policies that have resulted in this inequality problem. The top 10% of the global population have over half of the world’s income, while the bottom 50% of people have only 8.5% of the income. The same uneven distribution is seen in the wealth of the entire world. This disparity in income and wealth is not the same throughout. It is the least in Europe, while it is the most in Africa.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Can India become a Technology Leader?

What is India’s leadership as far as technology in the industrial sector is concerned?. India’s role as an industrial leader could be brought up and India can play a major role as far as industrial output and exports are concerned. However, India does remain a backward nation as far as technologically led exports are concerned. This article will dwell on the role of the public sector and how public sector undertakings can take the leading role in bringing research and development, innovation and new products into the market and that does not mean that government need to privatize these agencies in order to bring that out of the constraints and we can argue these statements through case studies of United States of America and China. So before dwelling into the article itself, let us see what these two case studies are all about.

Read full story
4 comments

Semiconductor shortage: Cabinet approves 76,000 Cr Rupees incentive plan to woo manufactures

Creator: MACRO PHOTO | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. India’s Union Cabinet has approved a 76,000 Cr incentive scheme for the semiconductor and display manufacturing industry.

Read full story

India's decision to vote against a UN draft resolution on climate change.

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. On Monday, there was a draft resolution at the UN Security Council that came up linking the concept of climate change to security and India voted against this particular draft. Now the significance of this draft was that Niger, the country that had introduced this particular draft wanted to make a point that now the internal security of a country is related to climate change because climate change is causing disputes around the world. The problem with this draft as per India was if this would have passed, then it means that climate change has become a security matter, and once it becomes a security matter, it would become the responsibility of the Security Council to resolve it. Because, as per the UN Charter, the Security Council is responsible for maintaining peace across the world. That is why India voted against it, and the reason why this resolution could not pass was that Russia, as a permanent member, vetoed against this resolution and China abstained from voting.

Read full story

Opinion: India-Russia, a legacy relationship with limitations

This article that talks about India Russia relations. What are the factors that are impacting these relations now and what exactly is a way forward?. Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to Delhi for a very short visit, there have been multiple articles published about the significance of India Russian relationship and India’s relationship with Russia is one of the most significant bilateral relations that we have and there is no doubt over that.

Read full story

High LPG price in India is having a big impact on the battle against air pollution.

This article talks about the rising LPG prices and why the government should step in and increase a subsidy on LPG. The price of LPG refills has increased by about 50% in the past one year. As a result of which a lot of people are now not using the LPG cylinders and switching back to solid fuels for cooking, they are using firewoods cow dung, etc. As a result of which household pollution is increasing, which is leading to more deaths due to air pollution.

Read full story
1 comments

The Government of India's inability to put higher taxes on tobacco

Creator: Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm | Credit: Getty Images/EyeEm. In the past few years, taxes on tobacco and tobacco products have hardly increased, which has led to two big losses. First, it has led to deteriorating health and increased consumption of tobacco. Secondly, it has led to the government not earning the kind of taxes that it should have from the sale of tobacco in the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail

Creator: YVES HERMAN, YVES HERMAN | Credit: REUTERS. This article refers to the deteriorating political situation in Myanmar. On Dec 6th, a military court run by Myanmar’s military junta has convicted Aung San Suu Kyi, who was the state counsellor of Myanmar and the leader of the National League for Democracy, which had championed democratic struggle in Myanmar.

Read full story

Facial recognition at Indian Airports from 2022

This article deals with the Digi Yatra scheme and the concerns related to biometrics and facial recognition technology. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India are launching an ambitious scheme known as the Digi Yatra scheme. This scheme intends to facilitate paperless air travel by basing the identification of passengers at airports on facial recognition technology. Under the project, the idea is to create a paperless boarding system where passengers at airports need not show their physical tickets, boarding passes or physical ID cards, and instead, through a digital verification of their identity, they can proceed to board the aircraft, thereby significantly reducing the queues, waiting time and the processing time. This is said to enable hassle-free travel at Indian airports, and the government is looking to launch this ambitious project next year at small airports such as Varanasi, Pune and even at the Kolkata and Vijayawada airports.

Read full story

How the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a bad turn once again in Europe?

The most prosperous continent in the entire world, Europe was expected to perform much better as compared to the other nations across the world. However, for multiple reasons, Europe has again become the global hub of the COVID 19 pandemic, and the WHO also has issued statements that it is extremely worried about the European situation right now. Last week, Europe reported about 2 million new cases in a week, which is the highest ever since the pandemic began at the beginning of 2020. More than half of the global deaths in the last month were just in Europe.

Read full story
9 comments

How is India's economic recovery post the pandemic crisis?

Creator: panida wijitpanya | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. India is witnessing a K-shaped recovery instead of a V-shaped recovery that we had hoped for earlier. Most optimistic thinkers in India were hoping for a V-shaped recovery. V-shaped recovery simply means that there is a decline in economic activity, but after some time, it goes back to the original pace, which is an ideal V-shaped recovery. However, India instead of witnessing a V-shaped recovery is seeing a K shaped recovery.

Read full story

Sri Lanka ends farm chemical ban as organic drive fails

Creator: Zbynek Pospisil | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. This article talks about an interesting policy decision by the Sri Lankan government that has backfired very badly on its own farmers.

Read full story

Opinion: Need for an even playing field between Internet Companies and Telecom Companies.

Creator: NurPhoto | Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images. Ever since data has become cheap, telecom companies are at a great loss. Let me give you an example. About 10 years back or 12 years back, if someone in India had to call a person in America, they would have to pay international calling rates, or they would have to make a special recharge, that would be very costly because it allows you to make international calls. Now, if your friend is in U.S., Europe, Australia, what you do is you call them on WhatsApp without paying any extra money because data is extremely cheap in India and there’s a perfect voice quality even on those calls. Although it has made your life easier and it has been extremely easy on your pocket, it has resulted in a great loss of revenue for the telecom companies. Not just this, the telecom companies also used to earn a lot of money through their SMS services, but now people hardly use SMS because then you want to send a message to someone you usually use WhatsApp, Telegram and other apps because the data is available to you at a very cheap cost. This has resulted in a loss of revenue for the telecom companies in India.

Read full story

More hospital births, but limited gains in childhood nutrition: NFHS

This article talks about the National Family Health Survey whose detailed data has just come out recently in India. The National Family Health Survey 5 report was published earlier as well, but in part, the complete data just came out this week. So this article will talk about the improvement that the country has made in different areas.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: COP26 pledges need a new climate of cooperation

Creator: BEN STANSALL | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article evaluates the climate action commitments that countries have taken up during the recently concluded Climate Change Summit.

Read full story

Pandemic forcing nations to develop newer frameworks for cyber security.

Creator: KanawatTH | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. The article here is speaking about cyber threats. It is speaking about issues surfacing on the cyber platform and what countries will have to do going forward.

Read full story

Zika Virus Outbreak in India

Creator: frank600 | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. This article talks about the outbreak of the Zika virus and an opportunity to improve health care in India. This article will cover the emergence of the Zika virus and its spread. We’ll also read about the basics of the Zika virus. The outbreak of the Zika virus in India and what needs to be done for India in order to control this and improve India’s health care.

Read full story

India should shape their relationship with the US in the future.

This article talks about the India America ties (i.e) interactions between the Indian members of Parliament and the American member of Congress, that is their parliament should increase.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy