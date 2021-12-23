Inequality in wealth and income between India and across the world.

Creator: AndreyPopov | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is the Indian government’s policies that have resulted in this inequality problem. The top 10% of the global population have over half of the world’s income, while the bottom 50% of people have only 8.5% of the income. The same uneven distribution is seen in the wealth of the entire world. This disparity in income and wealth is not the same throughout. It is the least in Europe, while it is the most in Africa.

We have a general misconception that the average income level will tell us whether or not the country is equal. Why?

Because if you see in the US, which has a very high-income level, it also has a very high inequality. The opposite is the case with Sweden. Sweden also has a very high-income level, but very low levels of inequality, which shows that the income levels on average will not tell you about the inequality. Inequality in income and inequality in wealth is because of government policies and the failure of the government to eradicate it. We cannot equate it to the increasing or decreasing income.

Now, if you talk about India specifically, India has been known to be one of the most unequal countries in the entire world. Now the reality is that a lot of things have changed in the past couple of decades. A lot of infrastructures has been built. Many lesser people are now dying of hunger. We have a successful public distribution system where food grains are given at a subsidised place. Many more villages have been electrified. Many more people are going to primary school, even in the villages. Toilets have been constructed more. Many more Indians now have a mobile phone and broadband internet connection. But the reality is that in terms of income and wealth inequality, the situation is becoming even worse. India’s per capita gross GDP has increased 5 times from 2000 to 2019. But that does not mean that the income of all the people is increasing. The top 1% of people in India earned 21% of the total income of the country in 2019.

A good way to understand the income inequality in the country is by seeing the Gini coefficient, which measures inequality in income distribution. The Gini coefficient in India in 2014 was 34.4 and has increased to 47.9 in 2018. As you know, the higher the number in the Gini coefficient, the more is the income inequality that the country has seen.