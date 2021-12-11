Opinion: India-Russia, a legacy relationship with limitations

This article that talks about India Russia relations. What are the factors that are impacting these relations now and what exactly is a way forward?

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to Delhi for a very short visit, there have been multiple articles published about the significance of India Russian relationship and India’s relationship with Russia is one of the most significant bilateral relations that we have and there is no doubt over that.

If you look at the history of India, Russia relations, Russia has been one country that has always stood by India in times of its crisis. Ever since India became independent, some of the first few heavy industries, including public sector companies such as BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd), ONGC, HAL and India’s steel industry has all been set up with the cooperation of the Soviet Union. Not just this, the 1971 Indo-Soviet Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation played a key role in strengthening India and going ahead and fighting in the Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. In the UN Security Council also, Russia has always stood by India whenever we have needed their help.

However, despite all this, the relationship between the two countries is not as strong as it should be, and we shall try to identify the reasons for that.

The relationship between the two countries is mostly focused on defence buying, and there is not much organic growth between the two nations. There is very minimal people-to-people contact. Just imagine this, if you have to plan a holiday or if you have to go on a vacation, which country would first come to your mind?

There’s a very low probability that you would think about going to Russia because the first idea in your mind is of Western countries, European nations, or maybe the US. Thus, the people-to-people contact between the two sides is not that great. Add to that the role now being played by the US and China is straining our relationship.

The U.S., for example, has become India’s renewed partner in the 21st century, and we are dependent on the U.S. for a lot of things, including weapons, technology, support, jobs, etc. On the other hand, the U.S. does not share a great relationship with Russia. As far as China is concerned, the growing proximity between China and Russia is again a cause of concern for India. So the relationship between India and Russia has to be seen as a quadrilateral relation between India, Russia, the US and China. While China has not intentionally played any role in deteriorating India Russia relations, but if it does take such a step in the future, India should not be surprised because, for China, it would be in their interest that India is left alone without any help from bigger nations such as Russia. Also, China’s increased aggression towards India has a lot of chances of pushing India towards the US, which is what has been seen in the 21st century. In fact, India’s decision to join groups such as Quad is seen as a result of China taking an aggressive approach in the Indian Ocean region. While we value our relationship with Asia and our prime minister and Foreign Minister have said multiple times that Russia is our closest partner, but the reality is if Russia has to choose between China and India, it will most probably go with China.

The reason is that Russia in itself is not such a big economic giant as it wants the world to believe. If you look at Russia’s economy right now, it is about one-tenth the size of China. In fact, Russia’s economy is, in fact, smaller than that of India with not even a 2 trillion dollar GDP, it is only because of its military, oil and gas and weapon that Russia positioned itself as such a significant country. 

Thus, Russia also needs Chinese help for its growing stature and for its economic progress. We have seen in the past how China, in the last decade or so, has become the major importer of Russian oil and gas and has invested a lot of money in building oil and gas pipelines from Russia. So Russia, although does like India and wants to support India, but if it does come to choose between India and China, Russia would most probably have to go with China. Russia, China trade has touched over 100 billion dollars, while the Russian Indian trade has only remained close to 10 billion dollars, which is not even 10% of the Chinese. 

Similarly, if India also is put in a position where we have to choose between Russia and the US, they should not be any doubt in assuming that India would choose the US over Moscow. but India has a double challenge here.

First, India has to ensure that it maintains a good relationship with Russia because Russia has always supported India in the past and it has been a dependable friend.

On the other hand, India’s relationship with China also has to improve because India cannot fight a multi-front war at any point in time.

Also, the issues between India and China are independent of Russia or the US are declining relationship with China does not have anything to do with Russia or with the US, it is because of our own common border factors.

India, in the past decade or so, has tried to improve its relationship with Russia in all matters, but we have not been successful. As we have seen in the past, except for defence buying, there is not much commercial relationship between the two countries. So now India is trying to collaborate with Russia on other fronts. For example, India is trying to invite Russia into the Indian Ocean region, where China has been trying to be an extremely aggressive nation. India hopes that with Russia also becoming an active partner in the Indian Ocean region, it would give a push back to China and it would protect India’s interests in the long run.

Now there are some other factors that have taken place in the past few years that have impacted the India Russia relations. Let’s have a closer look into them.

1. The quad effect.

A quad is a group comprising of India, the US, Australia and Japan. Although it is a non-military group that has been repeated multiple times, but the fact is that Russia or China does not appreciate this group being formed. The group has said multiple times that it will keep an eye on the expansion of China in the Indian Ocean region, so China obviously does not like it. Similarly, Russia is not very happy with India becoming closer partners with the US and other countries in the region over Russia. Russia, in fact, wants India to play a bigger role in the summit, such as an SCO rather than focusing on the Quad.

2. Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia

There was another very interesting incident that happened in May 2020. Our defence minister, Rajnath Singh, visited Russia during the COVID pandemic and handed over to the Russians a list of 10 pieces of military equipment that we require to fight off the Chinese aggression in Ladakh and Russia did deliver on most of our demands, which indicate the fact that Russia is not blindly choosing China over India, at least for now. Russia believes that its relationship with India is far too important to be left alone, and it doesn’t just want to choose China over India, which is a positive sign.

3. Modi’s flexible foreign policy

The Indian prime minister has also been trying to juggle the relationship between the US and Russia. In fact, just a few days later, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a virtual democracy summit called by the US president, we had neither China nor Russia has been invited.

4. Putin’s telling message

Experts are also saying that Vladimir Putin’s visit to India at a time that Indian and Chinese troops are still facing each other in the LAC, is also a message to China. See, you have to understand the fact that the rise of China as a superpower is not really in the interests of Russia also. As I said, the size of the Russian economy is much smaller than what it actually looks like. Russia’s economy is one-tenth of the Chinese economy. In the 1950s, Russia and China used to be close partners, used to be the two countries that should take forward the communist ideology and now for Russia to see China growing so fast at such a fast pace is also a dangerous sign. At the end of the day, is every country for itself. So Vladimir Putin’s visit also is a signal to China that they value their relationship with India, and they don’t want China to be such a dominant force in the region that it overshadows every other country.

All these factors have put India Russia in a very interesting zone, with both sides appreciating each other’s importance, yet not being able to take the leap and improve the commercial relations between the two nations.

