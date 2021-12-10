High LPG price in India is having a big impact on the battle against air pollution.

Credit: Libin Jose | Dreamstime.com

This article talks about the rising LPG prices and why the government should step in and increase a subsidy on LPG.

The price of LPG refills has increased by about 50% in the past one year. As a result of which a lot of people are now not using the LPG cylinders and switching back to solid fuels for cooking, they are using firewoods cow dung, etc. As a result of which household pollution is increasing, which is leading to more deaths due to air pollution.

According to the global burden of disease studies in 2019, in India alone, about 6 lakh people die every year due to diseases related to air pollution within the household. The government did realise this in the past and launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna scheme, under which the government distributed over 8 Cr subsidised LPG connections. But the problem was that after giving them connections, they were left on their own to get their cylinders refilled and with the increase in costs and the government cutting back the subsidy, these refills have become unaffordable for most of India’s population, thus forcing the people to ditch the cylinders once again and go back to the solid fuels.

The Ujjwala scheme did bring in a major change, but those benefits are now being rolled back. Because of that scheme, LPG replaces biomass at most Indian houses. In fact, about 85% of Indian houses now have LPG connections as compared to only 30% of houses a decade back. But the situation still needs to improve in many rural areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and also in urban slums.

So the government can take three steps to solve this problem.

The first step is to immediately increase the subsidy on LPG cylinders refilled. It has been a double whammy for the middle class and the lower middle class. First, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased, and at the same time, many of them have lost their employment due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Thus, people have been forced not to use the LPG cylinders. As per their calculation, LPG cylinder refill should cost only about 450 rupees as compared to 900 rupees with which it costs right now. At 450 rupees, the expense of cooking would be the same as it was at the pre-pandemic levels, and the government should seriously think about it.

Secondly, the government can identify the poor people who need this subsidy, so the subsidy of LPG cylinder may not be given to everyone, but the poor people on the basis of their income should be identified, which should not be very difficult for the government. Even if a person can afford the LPG cylinders, there is a shortage of cylinders, especially in rural areas. Only half of the rural LPG users receive home delivery of their LPG refills, and the other ones have to travel at least 5 km one way to get the cylinder refilled, which is a major deterrent for them. Thus, the government must take help from self-help groups and other NGOs that have a good network in the rural area, especially.

Thirdly, the government also has to make use of the biomass that is available in the rural area especially, and encourage people not to use them in their household, rather, sell this to earn a good income. Recently, the National Thermal Power Corporation invited applications to supply biomass pallets to fire their power stations. Such measures can be taken to ensure that people in the households can earn from their biomass and cow dung and have better livelihood opportunities and rather use that money to buy and refill the LPG cylinders on a regular basis.

Now, let’s look at the details of Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, which was recently launched by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister in the month of August recently mentioned the plans to promote “GOBAR DHAN” which is tapping the cow dung for energy. The first phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched in May 2016, as I said, to provide LPG connections to poor households. The government soon realised that it does not cover those who are migrating domestically in search of jobs. So the second phase now aims to provide benefits to migrants who live in other states and who don’t have real address proof.

Now, a gas cylinder will be given only when the person makes a self-declaration that I belong to this particular household and please give me the cylinder without the need to submit any document. The scheme will give financial support of rupees 1600 for each LPG connection to below poverty line households. Not just this, the second phase will provide the first refill and a hotplate( kind of induction that can be used for cooking fuel with the cylinder) free of cost for the beneficiaries. Under the second phase, the government wants to provide LPG connections to about 10 million, that is about 1 Cr beneficiaries. Apart from that, the government is also fixing a target to provide piped gas to 21 lakh homes in 50 districts. Also, the Ujjwala Yojana is the first welfare scheme under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India.