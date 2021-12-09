The Government of India's inability to put higher taxes on tobacco

Creator: Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm | Credit: Getty Images/EyeEm

In the past few years, taxes on tobacco and tobacco products have hardly increased, which has led to two big losses. First, it has led to deteriorating health and increased consumption of tobacco. Secondly, it has led to the government not earning the kind of taxes that it should have from the sale of tobacco in the country.

About 28.6% of adults above the age of 15 years consume tobacco in some form in the country, thus making India the second-largest consumer of tobacco in the entire world. Thus, India has to bear an annual burden of 1.77 Lakh Cr rupees.

Now over here, you must understand something. There are some people who are of the view that why should the government prohibit anyone from having tobacco because, at the end of the day, it’s a personal choice?

But understand it’s not a personal choice. If you have tobacco or cigarette and then you fall ill because of that, where would you go? Most probably you would go to a government hospital where the government has to give you health care free of cost. That will be free of cost for you, but that would come from the taxpayers’ money. So the government is spending taxpayers money to take care of you because you chose to have tobacco. Also, when you fall ill, you wouldn’t be working for some days. That will also be an added burden on the government because you won’t be paying taxes. So there is an annual economic burden on the government when people consume tobacco and that is why I’m saying the annual burden of 1.77 lakh Cr.

Thus, the government should think about increasing taxes on tobacco products to discourage their consumption. In fact, tobacco has been one of the very few things that have become cheaper after the implementation of the GST. The average annual tax collection for tobacco products is only about 53,750 Cr and has the potential to be at least three times the same. Governments across the world have realised the fact that increasing taxes on tobacco is by far the most cost-effective way of regulating its consumption.

The government of India’s own National Health Policy of 2017 said that we want to reduce the consumption of tobacco by 30% by 2025, but there are no steps taken in that direction. While the WHO itself recommends that there should be at least 75% of taxes put on a use tobacco product, but in India, taxes on beedi is only 22%. On cigarettes, it’s only 53%. On smokeless tobacco, it’s only for 64%, which is less than the WHO recommended limit.

A good way to begin can be in the upcoming union budget, where the government is anyways looking for more money to fight against the COVID 19 pandemic, and tobacco can be a good way to begin that fight.

Now, if you want to know more about tobacco consumption in India and what are the real numbers, I have some data for you from the fourth round of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey that was recently released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This survey tracks the use of tobacco, especially among school-going children from the age of 13 and 15 years. The major findings are,

In the last decade or so, there has been a decline in the use of tobacco by up to 42%. The prevalence of tobacco use is much higher amongst boys at 9.6%, and amongst girls, it’s lower at 7.4%. Unfortunately, 38% of cigarette smokers, 47% of beedi smokers first tried cigarettes or beedi even before their 10th birthday.

The government, on its part, didn’t bring a law called COTPA 2003. COTPA here stance for cigarettes and other Tobacco Products act 2003, under which it is necessary to display a statutory warning, such as cigarette smoking is injurious to health and it applies not just to cigarettes, but also hookah, chewing tobacco, paan masala, gutka, beedi, etc.

Not just this, as per the government rule, at least 85% of the principal display area of any package must display a health warning. That is why if you see the packets of cigarettes, etc. most of its packaging talks about these statutory warnings, 85% minimum media has to be covered with that. Out of this 85%, 60% should be covered with a picture. Usually, a disgusting picture of a person having mouth cancer and 25% should contain a text in the form of a warning.

There are some other initiatives also taken by states. Chhattisgarh banned the sale of loose cigarettes. Now you might say that on the ground it has not been implemented well, but at least on paper, the government has taken certain steps. Karnataka also banned the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis and chewing tobacco in the year 2017.