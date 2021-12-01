More hospital births, but limited gains in childhood nutrition: NFHS

This article talks about the National Family Health Survey whose detailed data has just come out recently in India.

The National Family Health Survey 5 report was published earlier as well, but in part, the complete data just came out this week. So this article will talk about the improvement that the country has made in different areas.

First, the report says that the number of children taking birth in the hospital or institutional facilities has improved by 8% points, which is an extremely good takeaway as compared to the previous survey. However, the number of children who are stunted and wasted have only decreased by 0.3% points, which is very disappointing for India.

What exactly do we mean by wasting and stunting?

So when you say that a child is malnourished, then it can happen in different forms. Stunting means when people are shorter for their age. So if a child is 10 years old or 5 years old but is much smaller in height as compared to other children of the same age, that child is called stunted. Wasting means people who are much thinner for their height. So for a certain height, you should have a certain weight, you should have a certain circumference of your body. If that is not the case, then it becomes a case of wasting. Obesity means the opposite of wasting people who are overweight. All these are cases of malnutrition.

Let’s look at some of the important points from this report.

A very interesting takeaway is that India’s total fertility rate has decreased to 2.0. This means the average number of children that a lady gives birth to now is 2.0 decreased from 2.2. So the rate of increase of population has decreased.

As per the UN population division, if a country approaches a total fertility rate of 2.1, then the population will not increase over a long period of time, it will remain stagnant. Lower than this population might start to decline. So if we maintain this fertility rate over a long period of time, India’s population might start to decline. Over here, it is also important to note for China, the total fertility rate is 1.7, so their population decline will happen at a faster pace as compared to India. That is why reports suggest that India might become the most populous country in the world very soon.

The report also says that the number of children who are completely vaccinated against various diseases has increased from 62% to 76% and the number of children under six months who are being breastfed by their mothers has also improved and reached 63.7%. The proportion of children who are anaemic and which means lack of iodine in the body is a worrying sign for India because the number of anaemic children has actually increased when it should decrease. In fact, since 2018, the government of India has been running a program to cut down on the number of anaemic children in the country. But the report suggests that that has not been successful. Not just children, the number of anaemic men and women have also increased as per the survey, which is a greatly worrying sign for the government.

Now let’s go beyond the article and see what exactly is the survey all about and what exactly does it measure?

So the National Family Health Survey is conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Government of India with the help of the International Institution for Population Sciences in Mumbai. The data that they take is mainly to track the 30 Sustainable Development Goals that the nation wants to achieve by 2030. As I said, since 2018, the government of India has been running a program called Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB), which is a part of intensified national iodine plus initiative.

While the programme aims to reduce the number of people who are affected with anaemia, as a survey suggests, this has not worked, and the number of people who are facing the issue of anaemia has in fact gone up.

Over here, I also wanted to share with you one interesting data point that is the nation’s having the highest fertility rates.

These are the nations with top fertility rates. As you can see, almost all these nations are in Africa, and most of them are on the list of the poorest nations across the world, which means poverty and the total fertility rate have a direct proportion in most countries across the world.

