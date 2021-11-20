Bats - nature's most misunderstood animal

Vishnuaravi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvtps_0d2WINqW00
Creator: CreativeNature_nl | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ever since coronavirus and other diseases such as the Nipah virus have become a part of our life, we have been reading a lot about bats and their impact on human life. While most of the things that we have been reading are negative in nature, this article will try to highlight the positive role that bats play in human life.

Let’s start by giving a lot of facts such as bats help by eating insects in the nighttime. In the farms, they eat a lot of disease-causing mosquitoes. In fact, they also spread the seeds of very important fruit, such as bananas, guavas, cashews, mangoes, etc. In fact, there was a study conducted in Thailand that found out that bats and the insects that they ate, led to a saving of over one million dollars. Not just this, the bat droppings are also great fertilizers since they are pretty rich in nitrogen and phosphorus.

Having said that, we cannot ignore the fact that bats are natural reservoirs to many viruses that have caused diseases such as Nipah, Hendra, Ebola and even the coronavirus. The interesting fact is, despite being the host of so many viruses, bats themselves don’t fall ill. That is because they have developed such an immune system that helps them fight these viruses and even helps them in ageing at a very slow pace. That is why bats usually have a very long life as compared to other mammals.

Now, why is it that in the past decade or so, a lot of diseases originating from bats have been seen in humans?

The very obvious reason for this is an expansion of human activities into the natural habitats of bats and other animals. With increasing population and increasing construction, we are trying to build infrastructure at as many places as possible. A lot of caves, which used to be natural habitats of bats, are being overtaken by humans. That is why there is an increased interaction between humans and animals, not just humans and bats. You see, it has become quite common news that leopards or tigers are coming into cities, that snakes are found at places where people are living.

So all of that is happening because humans are now going into the areas where animals were supposed to live. There is also a very interesting case study of the Bomrr clan in Nagaland. The Bomrr clan in Nagaland have a tradition in which they gather at a place called Mimi, and they send a lot of smoke into the caves of bats. When the bats start coming out, they kill the bats and they consume them. Although they have very close interaction with the bats, some of the bats even bite them in their defence, but people from these clans have not seen any bat-related diseases, and that also is a matter of scientific research that is still going on. Multiple studies are now trying to ascertain what all viruses are seen inside the bats so that we can be prepared for them in advance.

Now, before I conclude this article, let me tell you a very interesting story about the bird sparrow and China. Hopefully, you will learn something from this.

So the story goes back to 1958. In the 1950s, Mao Zedong announced that he wants to take the Chinese country forward and make it a world leader. A lot of drastic steps were taken, including banning any private farming, so the lands of every one were combined and everyone together had to work in the farmlands so that the production of grains and all other foods should increase. Mao Zedong at that time asked his advisers about what can be done to increase and maximize the production of food grains in China. One of the pieces of advice that were given to Mao Zedong was that the sparrow bird, the harmless sparrow bird eats a lot of food grains, so in order to maximize our production, we should kill these sparrow birds.

Mao Zedong without having any second thought, in 1958 started a campaign called Smash Sparrow. Now under this Smash Sparrow campaign, people were told to kill sparrows whenever they see it, leading to the killing of lakhs of these sparrows.

Now, what happened next?

Very soon, China found out that the sparrow birds don’t just eat food grains. They eat a lot of insects as well, the insects that would actually harm the food grains much more. Now that they were no sparrows in China, these insects were free and these insects in millions and millions of numbers started attacking the food grains in China. So much so that there was such a shortage of food grains in China that it led to the worst Chinese famine in its entire history, with the millions of people dying because it just did not have enough food to eat because of locust attack, because the insects were just eating all the food grains available.

In fact, there have been many documentaries that have stated that in that time in the 1960s in China, there was so much shortage of food grains that people started killing and eating each other. Parents ate their kids and kids ate their own parents. Thousands of people were murdered just for food. Why?

Because there were just no food grains because the sparrows that used to kill the insects were nowhere to be found. As any other great leader, Mao Zedong also never accepted that he was responsible for it. So the government never apologized. But what they did was realize their mistake, they started buying sparrow birds from other countries such as the USSR, thousands and lacs or sparrow birds were imported. They were set free, and almost after a decade, this problem started to come under control. But just see what one bad decision of the government can do.

Official records say that almost five crore people died in China just because the Communist Party of China, led by Mao Zedong, ordered the killing of the sparrows. So let’s not commit the same mistake, and let’s not go on a campaign of killing and getting rid of all the bats.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
BatsAnimalsScienceCoronavirusDiseases

Comments / 3

Published by

Hi, I am Vishnu, and I have been a blogger for more than 2 years now; and I will provide some knowledgeable current international news to my readers.

Riverdale, GA
232 followers

More from Vishnuaravi

Zika Virus Outbreak in India

Creator: frank600 | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. This article talks about the outbreak of the Zika virus and an opportunity to improve health care in India. This article will cover the emergence of the Zika virus and its spread. We’ll also read about the basics of the Zika virus. The outbreak of the Zika virus in India and what needs to be done for India in order to control this and improve India’s health care.

Read full story

India should shape their relationship with the US in the future.

This article talks about the India America ties (i.e) interactions between the Indian members of Parliament and the American member of Congress, that is their parliament should increase.

Read full story

China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, Pentagon says in new report

Creator: GREG BAKER | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article focuses on China’s increasing nuclear capabilities. This article is written in the light of a recent report called the China Military Power Report that was released by the Pentagon (i.e) the American defence establishment. It’s a very common exercise under which the Pentagon releases multiple reports not just on China, but also in other countries around the world, including India. This report says that China has been on a mission to increase its nuclear capability without being 100% transparent about the same. It says that the People’s Republic of China is adding multiple weapons in its artillery and is focusing on four key areas (i.e) quantitative strength, atomic yield, delivery capabilities and posture. Let’s discuss these four in detail.

Read full story
9 comments

Will the US put sanctions against India for S-400?

This article talks about India’s decision to go ahead with the S-400 missile defence system from Russia and in doing that, taking on a danger that the US might impose sanctions on India under its CAATSA law.

Read full story

Farmers shouldn't be blamed for Delhi Pollution

Creator: MONEY SHARMA | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article is about the blame game that is happening between the political parties and between different states, with people coming out with different explanations for this pollution.

Read full story

Linking of WTO reforms by developed countries with S&DT(special and differential treatment) unfair: Piyush Goyal

Recently, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal suggested that the WTO must ensure that the rules are seen for every country. The WTO must ensure that it works transparently. Without naming any country, the minister said that the developed nations are pressurizing the WTO to work only in their favour. The minister said that India, unlike many other countries, has been 100% transparent with every decision of the government.

Read full story

How the Indian Government can reduce Delhi's pollution in innovative ways?

Creator: Chitranxh Khare / EyeEm | Credit: Getty Images/EyeEm. This article deals with the unfortunate pollution situation that Delhi and other parts of North India are facing.

Read full story

The Government of India needs to strike the balance between the Right to Privacy and National Security.

Creator: studiocasper | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. The Pegasus inquiry ordered by the Supreme Court of India must be supported by the government of India because the government’s silence on this entire issue has raised a lot of questions and this is the time to come out clean and explain its stand on the right to privacy.

Read full story

Learnings from India's COVID 19 fight.

Creator: Anadolu Agency | Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. This article essentially gives you examples of those districts that have turned around their slow pace in COVID vaccination.

Read full story
8 comments

Assessing the G20 Summit on Taxation, Pandemic, and More.

Creator: KEVIN LAMARQUE | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. This article evaluates the key outcomes of the recently held G20 summit, and we can say that this summit came at a crucial moment for the global political economy. Why? Let’s find here,

Read full story

COP26: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. The prime minister has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. While participating in the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention at Glasgow, the Prime Minister of India has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. But however, this doesn’t mean that India has taken up the net zero-emission targets.

Read full story
15 comments

Finding a way out of India's deepening Water Crisis.

This article examines the extent of the water crisis in India. Considering the complexity and the scale of a water crisis that is facing India, it is important for the government to work out an integrated approach so that all the concerned ministries, departments and grassroots institutions are working towards the common goal of promoting water conservation and efficient usage of water.

Read full story
2 comments

AUKUS: UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China

This article evaluates the AUKUS initiative between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. AUKUS is a defence and military initiative between these three countries to step up their security cooperation in the Pacific region. Under this initiative, the United States has proposed the transfer of nuclear submarine technology to Australia to strengthen its naval capabilities and to further the existing close defence relations between the US, UK and Australia.

Read full story
3 comments

Why does India refuse to sign the New York Declaration for Forests?

Creator: vectorplusb | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. The article here is speaking about the reason behind India’s refusal. It is a voluntary and political declaration where you had the government, where you had the companies and the civil society all came up together, they promised to reduce emissions from deforestation by 15% to 20% by the year 2020 and end it by the year 2030. Since this was not successful since they were not able to improve the governance, not increase the forest finance, reduce the emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, a successor to the New York Declaration for Forests happens to be the Glasgow leaders declaration on forests and land use.

Read full story

India to help countries prone to climate change

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. India has announced a new initiative known as IRIS, which stands for Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States. India has launched this in cooperation with Australia and the United Kingdom. These three countries have taken up the IRIS initiative under the CDRI or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which had been launched earlier by India in 2019 to promote the creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the light of increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, which are being driven by climate change and global warming.

Read full story

World leaders pledge to save forests, cut methane emissions.

Creator: JEFF J MITCHELL | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. See, the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention is going on this week at Glasgow in the United Kingdom and we shall focus on some of the important initiatives that have been taken up at COP26 and also discuss the key initiatives being taken up by India.

Read full story
1 comments

India's climate commitments are bold

Creator: Ian Forsyth, Ian Forsyth | Credit: Getty Images. Now, let’s look at the five new targets that have been announced by Prime Minister Modi at the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Summit.

Read full story
5 comments

One Sun, One World, One Grid for seamless energy

Creator: Christopher Furlong | Credit: Getty Images. Finally, India, along with the United Kingdom, has launched the ambitious Green Grids initiative, or also known as the One Sun One World One Grid initiative. This initiative aims to exploit the solar potential of like-minded countries in order to scale up their investments in renewable energy and to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and it also aims to create large scale power infrastructure to promote the cross-border trade or transfer of electricity that is generated through renewable sources such as solar.

Read full story
5 comments

Trade and climate, the pivot for India-U.S. ties

Trade and climate change relations can become the true pivot for India-U.S. relations. The current India-U.S. relationship is largely centred around their strategic and defence relations, which is aimed at containing the rising threat posed by an aggressive China. While this factor has brought India and US closer in the strategic and defence domain, and even as they continue to build stronger defence relations extending to counterterrorism, joint military exercises and sale of weapons, the strategic relationship will never be truly complete without further building on the trade relations between India and US, which is directly related to their initiatives on climate change.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy