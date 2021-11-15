Assessing the G20 Summit on Taxation, Pandemic, and More.

Vishnuaravi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VW2mw_0cwRe9AO00
Creator: KEVIN LAMARQUE | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This article evaluates the key outcomes of the recently held G20 summit, and we can say that this summit came at a crucial moment for the global political economy. Why? Let’s find here,

See, the G20 or the Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum that was formed in 1999 involving 19 countries and the European Union. These constitute the 20 largest economies of the world and includes the countries that have been listed over here. So these 19 countries, along with the European Union, represent the 20 largest economies of the world, and they include both developed and industrialized nations and as well as developing nations. These 20 largest economies account for nearly 90% of the global GDP, and they account for 75% to 80% of global trade. They also represent two-thirds of the global population and as well as roughly 50% of the global land area.

So this grouping was formed in 1999 to ensure global financial stability, and the grouping has gained a lot of significance, especially after the 2008 financial crisis. Today, this grouping works on not just issues related to global economic growth and financial stability, but it also looks at issues such as climate change, sustainable development, etc. So just a few days back, a key summit of this grouping took place at Rome in Italy, and it witnessed the participation of the top 20 leaders of these economies, and this summit took place at a critical moment for the global political economy, as it is currently facing several challenges.

Because currently, the global political and economic stability has been disturbed and affected by the pandemic, by the impact of climate change and the lack of response against it and as well as with a weak global financial situation that has been caused by the pandemic. So as these three challenges are posing a considerable threat to global political stability and financial stability, the G20 countries got together in Rome to work out solutions so that they could deliver a globally coordinated response in order to help us tackle these pressing challenges.

First, the top focus was the global political and economic stability that has been disturbed and affected by the pandemic.

So during the Rome summit, one of the top focus areas was the COVID 19 pandemic, and the member countries have come to an agreement that the only way in which they can mitigate the impact of the pandemic and contain its further spread is by stepping up vaccine production and distribution, especially to the developing countries and to the smaller nations in order to help the World Health Organization quickly achieve its vaccination target.

See, the WHO has laid down a vaccination target for itself, and it plans to inoculate at least 40% or more of the global population by 2021, that is by the end of this year and to further scale this up to at least 70% by the mid of next year. To achieve this ambitious target, the WHO would require the support of the developed nations and the large countries which have the ability to mass, produce and distribute these vaccines. So countries like India, European countries, Australia, the United States and the others are going to play a key role in producing and distributing enough vaccines to the other countries so that the vaccination coverage, even in smaller nations, can be stepped up with the help of WHO. This ambitious target of the WHO cannot be achieved without such global cooperation, and thankfully the countries are trying to create a platform for this through the G20. So the G20 leaders have committed to cooperate and work with each other in order to help the world overcome the gaps in supply and finance with regard to vaccine production and distribution.

The next key focus of the G20 summit was the Climate Change Convention at Glasgow, and the climate action priorities and targets of the world.

During the G20 summit, which has been held just a few days before the Glasgow summit, the developing countries were using the opportunity to remind the developed nations that they failed to fulfil their commitment to climate finance, under which they are committed to raising $100 billion every year since 2020 to fund adaptation and mitigation measures in developing nations.

So at the G-20 summit, the developed nations have taken a pledge again to fulfil these earlier commitments with regard to climate finance so that they can promote adaptation and mitigation measures in the developing nations and help them adopt greener and cleaner technologies to enable their transition towards a greener economy. But despite these renewed commitments, the divide and the differences between the developed countries and developing nations was very evident at the G20 summit as well and these differences are also played out again at the Glasgow summit of the Climate Change Convention.

Even as countries like India are being forced by other countries to accept the net zero-emission targets, India has managed to do well at the G20 summit to keep this pressure away from the developed nations and this success of India can be seen in the statement that has been issued after the G20 summit. The final G20 statement thus gives a lot of focus and attention to climate change and recommit the world to the target of keeping global temperatures under 1.5°C and gives utmost focus to sustainable development and responsible consumption. But however, it doesn’t contain any direct references to net-zero emissions and doesn’t speak about any deadline or targets which had been pushed back by India.

So in this regard, India seems to have protected its interests at the G20, but the fact that the G20 could be used by developing nations to highlight the importance of climate finance and to push the developed countries to live up to their commitments highlights the significance of the G20 platform.

Then coming to the core agenda of the G20, the member countries focused on the key economic challenges that lie ahead of us in a post-COVID world.

As the pandemic crippled the global economy due to the imposition of lockdowns, it has threatened global stability and around the world, countries are struggling to stage the economic recovery. So in order to help stabilize their economies and to promote economic growth and recovery, almost every major country has announced its own national stimulus to support their industries, their farmers in order to ensure financial stability during the disruption caused by the pandemic, and also to ensure the recovery of economic growth.

But however, the question is, how long can government sustain this national stimulus? And what would be the appropriate time to withdraw the stimulus?

Because any premature withdrawal will adversely affect the nascent recovery that is going on in the economy and at the same time, if it is continued for a prolonged period, it might affect financial stability due to the rising financial burden of sustaining such a stimulus package. Parallelly countries are dealing with rising inflation, increasing energy prices as the demand are bouncing back and unprecedented disruption to the global supply chain caused by the unlocking of economies around the world.

So the top economies are struggling to find a balance between these conflicting interests because, on one hand, they want to continue the stimulus to ensure financial stability and to further promote economic growth and recovery. But at the same time, they want to manage the financial pressures as well. So any premature withdrawal of the stimulus or even the unnecessary prolonging of the stimulus can adversely affect the ongoing recovery, and governments will have to be mindful of rising inflation, rising energy prices and the continuing disruption in global supply chains.

Solution: A Global Minimum Tax

So keeping all these factors in mind, the G20 countries have resolved to continue the respective stimulus packages until an appropriate time where it can be guaranteed that our economies are overcoming the impact of the pandemic and the lockdowns. So as these economies have decided to continue the respective stimulus packages, there is a need to further boost government revenue so that the government can continue funding the stimulus package without fearing the rising fiscal burden. So in the interest of boosting government revenue, the top economies have proposed a global minimum tax and this is being worked out to the G20 platform. A global minimum tax will reduce the attractiveness of low tax jurisdictions, because currently large companies and MNCs, are taking advantage of low tax jurisdictions by locating themselves over here, thereby avoiding taxes in large countries where their business is actually focused upon.

So if a global minimum tax is adopted by all major economies, it will reduce the attractiveness of low tax jurisdictions and the large corporates, the MNCs and the big companies would be forced to pay their due taxes in the countries where their operations are concentrated in, thus boosting revenue to those governments, which in turn could be used by then to sponsor welfare programs and the stimulus package. So nearly 136 countries are backing the proposal to introduce a global minimum tax, and it is likely to enter into force from 2023 onwards. But however, on this key issue, there are still a few differences, and through the G20 platform, the top 20 economies are trying to resolve these differences so that the stability of the global economy can be guaranteed.

So if these top 20 economies work together and coordinate their action, then they can ensure global economic recovery by dealing with all the pressing challenges with the pandemic or climate change and differences over climate change targets, or even the mounting challenges being faced with the global economy as it adapts to the disruption present in a post-COVID era. That’s the reason we said that the Rome summit of the G20 came at a critical moment for the global political economy, and coordinated action amongst these countries is the only way out in order to guarantee global financial stability and economic recovery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I am Vishnu, and I have been a blogger for more than 2 years now; and I will provide some knowledgeable current international news to my readers.

Riverdale, GA
205 followers

More from Vishnuaravi

How the Indian Government can reduce Delhi's pollution in innovative ways?

Creator: Chitranxh Khare / EyeEm | Credit: Getty Images/EyeEm. This article deals with the unfortunate pollution situation that Delhi and other parts of North India are facing.

Read full story

The Government of India needs to strike the balance between the Right to Privacy and National Security.

Creator: studiocasper | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. The Pegasus inquiry ordered by the Supreme Court of India must be supported by the government of India because the government’s silence on this entire issue has raised a lot of questions and this is the time to come out clean and explain its stand on the right to privacy.

Read full story

Learnings from India's COVID 19 fight.

Creator: Anadolu Agency | Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. This article essentially gives you examples of those districts that have turned around their slow pace in COVID vaccination.

Read full story
8 comments

COP26: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. The prime minister has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. While participating in the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention at Glasgow, the Prime Minister of India has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. But however, this doesn’t mean that India has taken up the net zero-emission targets.

Read full story
15 comments

Finding a way out of India's deepening Water Crisis.

This article examines the extent of the water crisis in India. Considering the complexity and the scale of a water crisis that is facing India, it is important for the government to work out an integrated approach so that all the concerned ministries, departments and grassroots institutions are working towards the common goal of promoting water conservation and efficient usage of water.

Read full story
2 comments

AUKUS: UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China

This article evaluates the AUKUS initiative between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. AUKUS is a defence and military initiative between these three countries to step up their security cooperation in the Pacific region. Under this initiative, the United States has proposed the transfer of nuclear submarine technology to Australia to strengthen its naval capabilities and to further the existing close defence relations between the US, UK and Australia.

Read full story
3 comments

Why does India refuse to sign the New York Declaration for Forests?

Creator: vectorplusb | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. The article here is speaking about the reason behind India’s refusal. It is a voluntary and political declaration where you had the government, where you had the companies and the civil society all came up together, they promised to reduce emissions from deforestation by 15% to 20% by the year 2020 and end it by the year 2030. Since this was not successful since they were not able to improve the governance, not increase the forest finance, reduce the emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, a successor to the New York Declaration for Forests happens to be the Glasgow leaders declaration on forests and land use.

Read full story

India to help countries prone to climate change

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. India has announced a new initiative known as IRIS, which stands for Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States. India has launched this in cooperation with Australia and the United Kingdom. These three countries have taken up the IRIS initiative under the CDRI or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which had been launched earlier by India in 2019 to promote the creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the light of increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, which are being driven by climate change and global warming.

Read full story

World leaders pledge to save forests, cut methane emissions.

Creator: JEFF J MITCHELL | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. See, the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention is going on this week at Glasgow in the United Kingdom and we shall focus on some of the important initiatives that have been taken up at COP26 and also discuss the key initiatives being taken up by India.

Read full story
1 comments

India's climate commitments are bold

Creator: Ian Forsyth, Ian Forsyth | Credit: Getty Images. Now, let’s look at the five new targets that have been announced by Prime Minister Modi at the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Summit.

Read full story
5 comments

One Sun, One World, One Grid for seamless energy

Creator: Christopher Furlong | Credit: Getty Images. Finally, India, along with the United Kingdom, has launched the ambitious Green Grids initiative, or also known as the One Sun One World One Grid initiative. This initiative aims to exploit the solar potential of like-minded countries in order to scale up their investments in renewable energy and to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and it also aims to create large scale power infrastructure to promote the cross-border trade or transfer of electricity that is generated through renewable sources such as solar.

Read full story
5 comments

Trade and climate, the pivot for India-U.S. ties

Trade and climate change relations can become the true pivot for India-U.S. relations. The current India-U.S. relationship is largely centred around their strategic and defence relations, which is aimed at containing the rising threat posed by an aggressive China. While this factor has brought India and US closer in the strategic and defence domain, and even as they continue to build stronger defence relations extending to counterterrorism, joint military exercises and sale of weapons, the strategic relationship will never be truly complete without further building on the trade relations between India and US, which is directly related to their initiatives on climate change.

Read full story
3 comments

Developed Countries are far from meeting their targets for Climate Change

Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.

Read full story

One Lockdown is not enough to control the emissions of CO2.

The World Meteorological Organization has brought out a report on emissions, and the report has noted that the increase in CO2 emissions from 2019 to 2020 was slightly lower than what was observed from 2018 to 2019. But however, the increase in emissions from 2019 to 2020 has been above the decadal average, and this is despite the drop in the consumption of fossil fuels as a result of the pandemic and the lockdowns.

Read full story
8 comments

In COP26, all eyes should be on 2030, not 2050.

This article is related to the 26th conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention, which is all set to be held in a couple of weeks at Glasgow in the United Kingdom. The key focus of the summit is on upgrading the previous targets that were taken up under the Paris Agreement in 2015. A few countries are pushing for a new target known as net-zero emissions by 2050 and countries such as the United States, many European countries like U.K., Germany and the others and even China have already announced their net zero-emission targets.

Read full story

Is the Google UX design certificate worth it?

I wanted to share my own personal story with you about how completing the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course changed my life. Imagine what would happen if you were interested in working in a new field, but did not know where to start. Tell me, what are your options? You could get a degree in something else and later switch careers? That’s too long-term an option for me. You could take some online courses and figure it all out on your own? That’s too risky and doesn’t always work out well. Or, you could do the shortcut: buy the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course.

Read full story

QUAD leaders draw up a tech plan to counter the Economic dominance of China and Afghan origin terror.

When we consider the COVID 19, it happened in 2019 in November. It did happen before that as well, but it was only restricted to China. But after in November, the peak of COVID 19, which was endemic to China started spreading to different continents and countries as well. So once we had the peak of COVID 19 virus, which was the industry, which was most it, it was the health industry. Added to this, the manufacturing industry was also hit. Why?

Read full story

Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen.

Creator: HOSHANG HASHIMI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. On Saturday, girls were barred from returning to high school in Afghanistan, as the new Taliban authorities only ordered males and male instructors back to school.

Read full story
2 comments

What caused the Sri Lankan economic crisis?

Creator: ISHARA S. KODIKARA | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article will help you to understand the grave crisis that Sri Lanka is staring at. Sri Lanka is staring at a massive economic crisis and a possible food emergency. So driven by the deteriorating economic situation and fears of food insecurity and food shortage, the prices of essential food items have shot up and skyrocketed in Sri Lanka. So to contain the situation, the government headed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a financial emergency by invoking its powers under the Public Security Ordinance. Through these emergency regulations, the Sri Lankan government is looking to regulate the prices of key essential food items and prevent its black marketing and holding.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy