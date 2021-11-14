COP26: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The prime minister has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

While participating in the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention at Glasgow, the Prime Minister of India has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. But however, this doesn’t mean that India has taken up the net zero-emission targets.

See, this is a statement being made by the prime minister to tell the world that India is going to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 without taking up any restrictive targets which are being pushed upon India by the other countries. Prior to leaving for the summit, the government made its official stance known that India won’t be forced by other countries to take up net zero-emission targets.

So to highlight India’s progress towards the adoption of renewable energy and to highlight India’s contribution towards achieving the Paris targets, the prime minister has said that by 2030, India will ensure that 50% of its energy will come from renewable sources with a 450 gigawatt installed capacity and India is already working on reducing its carbon emissions to bring down the emissions intensity per unit of GDP by less than 45%.

The prime minister has even said that India is raising this target to have a 500 gigawatt installed capacity of renewable energy to go one step beyond the Paris targets that we have announced and these mitigation measures, which are designed to bring down India’s emissions along with India’s focus on afforestation and carbon sequestration and carbon capture, is set to help India achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.

So India being the only major emitter that has not officially committed to a target or a deadline to achieve net-zero, it has been brought under tremendous pressure by the United States, by the European Union and China to adopt the official target with a strict deadline. But the Indian prime minister has made it clear that India is already on its way to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, and we need not prescribe this as a binding target or a commitment on India.

