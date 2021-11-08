World leaders pledge to save forests, cut methane emissions.

Creator: JEFF J MITCHELL | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

See, the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention is going on this week at Glasgow in the United Kingdom and we shall focus on some of the important initiatives that have been taken up at COP26 and also discuss the key initiatives being taken up by India.

First, global leaders have pledged to launch the global methane pledge in order to significantly bring down methane emissions. This initiative known as the global methane pledge was first launched by the U.S. and European Union in September and after they proposed the initiative at COP26, more than 90 countries have signed onto it, along with major emitters of methane such as Brazil. Through this initiative, known as the Global Methane Pledge, the U.S. and European Union, along with the 90 other countries, are planning to reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by the year 2030. This is the target that they have pledged to achieve in order to bring down methane emissions and help the world tackle the impact of climate change.

See, methane is the second most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere after carbon dioxide. It’s a major greenhouse gas because its global warming potential is 80 times higher than the global warming potential of carbon dioxide. Meaning one molecule of methane in the atmosphere can cause 80 times more heating of the atmosphere as compared to one molecule of carbon dioxide. But fortunately, the shelf life of methane in the atmosphere is less because methane molecules are known to remain in the atmosphere for just around 12 years as compared to hundreds of years, which is the atmospheric shelf life of carbon dioxide.

Hence, it is carbon dioxide, which is the top contributor to global warming, because even though the global warming potential of CO2 is lesser as compared to methane, it remains for a longer duration in the atmosphere that is for hundreds of years, thereby causing more heating and warming. Whereas methane molecules, even though they have 80 times more global warming potential than CO2, their atmospheric shelf life is very less hardly around 12 years and this makes them the second most potent greenhouse gas.

See, methane is released into the atmosphere through natural sources as well, such as through wetlands, forest fires, volcanoes, etc. But anthropogenic activities by humans have added to methane concentration in the atmosphere, and it has made it the second most dominant greenhouse gas. Anthropogenic sources of methane emission include the oil and gas production industry contribute significantly to emissions of methane during the extraction of fossil fuels. Mining of coal, extraction of shale gas, coal bed methane and even natural gas is set to release methane into the atmosphere, which in turn contributes to the heating of the atmosphere.

Then agriculture and animal husbandry is also a major contributor to methane emissions because the cultivation of water-intensive crops such as paddy results in methane emissions as water is kept stagnant in the field, which allows for the decomposition of organic matter similar to the process seen in natural wetlands, which ends up releasing methane into the atmosphere.

Then the raring of a ruminant category of livestock such as cows and buffaloes also release large amounts of methane into the atmosphere, which directly contributes to climate change and global warming.

Then the urban landfills where the urban waste is disposed, also releases a lot of methane, mainly due to partial decomposition and even the activity of treating wastewater releases methane into the atmosphere.

So these anthropogenic sources have contributed significantly to the rising concentration of methane in the atmosphere and hence around 90 countries led by the U.S. and European Union have taken a pledge to bring down these emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by the year 2030. By employing changes in these industrial processes and by deploying the right kind of technology, methane emissions can be brought down. But it will require significant investments in the right kind of technology.

So considering the cost of this transition, major emitters of methane such as China, India and Russia are yet to decide on the pledge, and they are yet to sign up whereas Australia, on the other hand, has made it clear that it won’t be a part of this global pledge to bring down methane emissions.

Next, during COP26, the Glasgow leaders have adopted a declaration on forests and land use. This declaration primarily focuses on halting and reversing deforestation and land degradation by the year 2030. More than 100 countries have signed up for this initiative, and they have proposed to establish a $19 billion fund by drawing investments from both public and private sources so those small developing nations can be assisted by the 12 major countries, which are looking to contribute $12 billion together and between the period 2021- 2025, this finance will be delivered to developing nations by the developed countries so that they can take measures by the end of the decade to completely halt deforestation and to even reverse deforestation, and as well as to halt and reverse land degradation by promoting better land-use practices.

This Glasgow leaders declaration is seen as an expansion of the 2014 New York Declaration on Forests, which had earlier aimed to bring down deforestation by 50% by 2020 and to end deforestation by 2030. This New York declaration had been adopted by nearly 40 countries, and now through the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forest Degradation and Land Use, the targets have been upgraded and through a financing arrangement of 19 billion dollars from developed nations to developing nations, more than 100 countries are planning to end deforestation and to reverse land degradation.

India, however, is yet to formally sign this initiative, but India does have similar targets with regard to deforestation and land degradation as a part of its intended nationally determined contributions or the voluntary targets that we have announced under the Paris Agreement. Under the voluntary targets of the Paris Agreement, India has committed to creating an additional carbon sink, which can absorb 2.5–3 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2030. Despite this ambitious voluntary target, India is yet to formally sign up to the New York Declaration on Forests, and hence it has not formally committed to the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests and Land Use. But however, these targets and commitments of India could change through the week as the negotiations continue at the Climate Change Summit and hence we need to closely track these developments in order to exactly understand what initiatives, what targets and what announcements are going to be made by India.