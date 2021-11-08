India to help countries prone to climate change

Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

India has announced a new initiative known as IRIS, which stands for Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States. India has launched this in cooperation with Australia and the United Kingdom. These three countries have taken up the IRIS initiative under the CDRI or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which had been launched earlier by India in 2019 to promote the creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in the light of increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, which are being driven by climate change and global warming.

So under the CDRI, India is tied up with Australia and UK and launched IRIS to help out the small island states that are located in the Pacific, in the Indian Ocean, in the Caribbean region and the others, because these small island states are the most vulnerable to the impact of climate change and global warming. As the polar ice caps start melting and as the glaciers recede, it results in rising levels of seawater, which is going to submerge many of these small island nations and this makes them highly vulnerable to the impact of climate change. They are going to face more and more extreme weather events such as cyclones, heavy floods, etc and this would be highly unfortunate for the small island nations because they have hardly contributed to climate change and hence the developed nations and the large nations and the industrialized countries are taking up the responsibility to help out these small island states.

So India, Australia, UK have launched the IRIS initiative to provide the required funding and technology so that these small island states can create disaster-resilient infrastructure, which will help these countries adapt to the reality of climate change. While launching the initiative, Prime Minister Modi has said that India’s ISRO has developed advanced early warning systems and even weather monitoring and tracking systems, which is being offered by India to these small island states as a part of the IRIS initiative. Such early warning, forecasting and monitoring services will help in making these small island states more resilient towards disasters and extreme weather events, thus helping in reducing their vulnerability to climate change. India, Australia and the UK are going to poll in their financial resources, along with their technological expertise to help in the creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in these small island nations.

Then during the negotiations at COP 26, India has demanded the developed nations to hike the climate finance that they’re committed to.

See, back in 2009, developed and industrialized nations had committed to arrange or raise $100 billion every year, which was supposed to be provided to the developing nations, which are part of the global south. This promised funding is yet to be realized, and hence India has demanded that the developed nations should take up their responsibilities and should further increase their pledge from $100 billion to $1 trillion. Because the announcements made back in 2009 may not be sufficient to help the smaller developing nations of the global south to shield and protect themselves against the impact of climate change. India has raised this demand while addressing a gathering of like-minded developing countries, and it has used the platform to remind the developed nations that first they have to fulfil their commitments made in 2009 that they would start providing $100 billion every year from 2020 and upon that, since this funding may not be sufficient, they will have to consider hiking climate finance to $1 trillion to assist the developing and smaller nations of the global south to implement mitigation and adaptation measures in their respective countries.