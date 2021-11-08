One Sun, One World, One Grid for seamless energy

Creator: Christopher Furlong | Credit: Getty Images

Finally, India, along with the United Kingdom, has launched the ambitious Green Grids initiative, or also known as the One Sun One World One Grid initiative. This initiative aims to exploit the solar potential of like-minded countries in order to scale up their investments in renewable energy and to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and it also aims to create large scale power infrastructure to promote the cross-border trade or transfer of electricity that is generated through renewable sources such as solar.

This is seen as an extension of India’s ambitious International Solar Alliance, which is already backed by more than 120 countries and through the One Sun One World One Grid initiative, India, along with the UK, is planning to create large scale global level solar grids so that electricity generated through solar power can be transferred across continents. India aims to interconnect the power grids of South Asia and provide for free cross-border trade of electricity generated through solar sources.

Then India plans to interconnect these grids with Southeast Asian countries, along with countries in Central Asia, West Asia, Africa and even with Europe. So the plan is to create an ambitious grid that can rival China’s investments in the Belt and Road Initiative in order to provide for seamless transfer of electricity and energy generated through solar sources from one region to another by creating these continental-scale power grids. This initiative is being backed by several research institutions as well, including Oxford and Cambridge and it is also being supported by several financial institutions, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the African Development Bank.

As of now, more than 80 countries have supported India and the UK in launching the Green Grids initiative, and with India’s leadership, there is a proposal to expand the One Sun One World One Grid initiative to create a global super grid, which will help in the seamless movement of renewable energy. Under the initiative, India is planning to play a lead role and has even developed technological solutions for this purpose. India’s ISRO has developed an application that can precisely compute the solar potential of any region on Earth and this information could be useful for other countries when they’re planning solar energy projects to check and verify whether those projects can be financially viable and through such technological and financial assistance, India is planning to play a lead role along with the United Kingdom in championing the Green Grids initiative or the One Sun One World One Grid initiative.