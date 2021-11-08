India's climate commitments are bold

Vishnuaravi

Creator: Ian Forsyth, Ian Forsyth | Credit: Getty Images

Now, let’s look at the five new targets that have been announced by Prime Minister Modi at the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Summit.

See, before leaving for the summit, India had made it clear that it would be taking up net zero-emission targets. But now it appears that India has taken up a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, which means that by 2070, India’s carbon emissions will be offset by taking out or removing equivalent carbon from the atmosphere so that the net emissions in balance is zero.

So along with this new target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, the prime minister has also announced four more new targets. But we are yet to get complete clarity on these new targets as the negotiations are still ongoing and India is yet to announce its new and updated INDC targets under the Paris Agreement. Once India officially comes out with the revised and updated targets, the specifics will become clear and then we are likely to get better clarity on what new commitments have been made by India. But as things stand, currently, five new targets have been announced by the prime minister, which includes achieving net zero emissions by 2070 along with 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

Previously, under the voluntary targets of the Paris Agreement, India had committed to the installation of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. But now this has been increased and India plans to have an installed capacity of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

Then within this deadline, India wants to ensure that at least 50% of its energy is coming from renewable sources. That’s the third new target that has been highlighted by the prime minister and through these initiatives, India is planning to reduce its carbon emissions by one billion tons by the end of the decade and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45% so that we can eventually achieve net zero emissions by 2070. But achieving net-zero and reducing emissions intensity would mean that India would also have to announce a peaking year, that is the year in which India would hit its peak emissions, after which there would be a sustained fall in India’s emissions. While these renewed targets and new commitments announced by India are bold and appreciable, they do present significant challenges to the Indian economy, according to several experts.

