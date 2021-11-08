Trade and climate, the pivot for India-U.S. ties

Credit: Wikipedia

Trade and climate change relations can become the true pivot for India-U.S. relations. The current India-U.S. relationship is largely centred around their strategic and defence relations, which is aimed at containing the rising threat posed by an aggressive China. While this factor has brought India and US closer in the strategic and defence domain, and even as they continue to build stronger defence relations extending to counterterrorism, joint military exercises and sale of weapons, the strategic relationship will never be truly complete without further building on the trade relations between India and US, which is directly related to their initiatives on climate change.

See, in the domain of climate change, India and US are already collaborating with each other, and they’ve even established the Climate and Clean Energy Agenda partnership. Through such platforms, they’re looking to work together in the field of climate change and clean energy, and progress on this front will directly result in progress in the trading relations between the two countries as well because climate change issues related to the transfer of technology, mitigation and climate finance can trigger trade wars between India and US and such instability in the trading relationship will also destabilise the strategic relations.

So if India and US want to truly strengthen their strategic partnership, then they should give the same focus to trade and climate as well as they give to defence relations and they need to chart a long term strategy to avoid issues and conflict in the trade and climate domain because that could easily spill over into the broader relationship and even threaten to affect their strategic relations.