Is the Google UX design certificate worth it?

Image by Firmbee from Pixabay

I wanted to share my own personal story with you about how completing the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course changed my life.

Imagine what would happen if you were interested in working in a new field, but did not know where to start. Tell me, what are your options? You could get a degree in something else and later switch careers? That’s too long-term an option for me. You could take some online courses and figure it all out on your own? That’s too risky and doesn’t always work out well. Or, you could do the shortcut: buy the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course.

Well, I’ll tell you: for me, the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course was my shortcut to finding a new and meaningful career — and it can be the same for you.

To start off, here is a little background on myself. I am currently enrolled in my third year of university studying Computer Science and Philosophy, but like many people, I felt that my degree did not fully capture my interests or enable me to apply what I learned in real-life scenarios. Therefore, during the final year of university, I started to do some research into what I could do after graduation that would continue to challenge me while making use of the skills that I already have.

One of the things that I was searching for was a course that could be used for both practical and theoretical reasons. So, something practical that would give me enough knowledge with practical experience to grow my career within the IT sector, but also something that would allow me to learn about the “design process” itself by applying it in real-life scenarios.

The Google UX Design Professional Certificate course seems like an ideal solution for this. It looks like it is designed by Google themselves with the intention of giving you all-around exposure to what it is like to be a UX designer in real-life scenarios. Also, it would not only be practical (useful skills) but also help me learn more about design itself. What I especially liked about this course is that it gave me an introduction to the world of UX design in a very systematic way.

Some people might think that there are better courses out there, but what I liked about this one was the structured approach of the course. Including pre-designed workflows, feedback from experts, regular mentorship meetings, and real-life scenarios with actual technologies. As someone who is currently studying these fields in university, it would be nice to see how they are applied when combined together in a real-life setting. This course is also how I plan on getting my first real-life practical experience in the world of UX design.

Talking about practical experience, I thought it was very interesting how they recommend that you apply everything that you’ve learned in the course directly to some kind of live project at the end of your studies. This would be a great way to test whether you really did learn all the necessary skills to be a UX designer or not. I think that using the final project as a learning opportunity for both you and Google is very useful because it not only builds your portfolio but also helps get feedback on any mistakes that you may have made along the way. It also gives Google a way to test whether or not you have actually learned what you’ve been taught.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the best thing to do if you are interested in this course is go out and take it now! It looks like its popularity has been growing by the day, so there is a good chance that the course will be full soon. I would also recommend that you sign up for their free trial class because then they can give you a chance to see for yourself whether it really is a good fit for you. If it is not, then they would only charge you if they decide that your application is a good fit.

I hope what I’ve written has given you some useful information about this course. It’s definitely a huge part of my future, and I hope that it will be for you too.

