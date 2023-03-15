San Diego, CA

Japanese Friendship Garden - Experience Nature in the True Japanese Tradition

Vishnu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJ3GS_0lJzITb700
Photo byPhoto by saira on Unsplash

The cherry blossom trees at the Japanese Friendship Garden is located in Balboa Park, which is in the center of San Diego. It’s right next to the organ pavilion, so if you’re coming here, the best place to park is the organ pavilion parking lot. Admission is $12 to $14, depending upon whether you’re a senior student, military or general admission, but it’s well worth it to come in. 

There are more than 300 cherry blossom trees here, and most of them were planted fairly in 2015. They bloom in March and April every year. This is a pretty spectacular place to come and admire these trees because there are not a lot of places in Southern California where you can come to see this many cherry blossom trees all in one place. But if you’re not here just for cherry blossoms, like what if you’re not here in March and April, is it still worthwhile to come to the Japanese Friendship Garden?

I think it is because there are lots of neat other Japanese elements in this garden. It is a very nice, well-maintained Japanese garden. That 10 to $12 that you pay to come in, you might think it sounds expensive, but they spend it on maintaining this place. It’s well maintained; they do gardening in the traditional Japanese, way by hand with scissors and snips. No power tools, no leaf blowers; there are plenty of benches you can sit around. They’ve got all these really neat koi ponds that you can, like, admire the big goldfish over there. You can hear the streams; they’ve got the statue over in this garden that was created in 1735 A.D. from Japan, and that’s really cool.

It’s got a few different parts to the garden. There’s the upper garden as you first come in. In the upper garden, where as you pay your admission, there’s a little gift shop. You can bring home some cherry blossom souvenirs, but you could also take home your very own cherry blossom tree for just 175 bucks. The name of the garden on the rock by the entrance is called Sankei-en, and it’s the same name as a garden in Yokohama, Japan, which means a three-scene garden for water, pastures, and mountains.

The food in the Japanese friendship garden was not super delicious, but in Balboa Park, if you’re hungry, you don’t have a lot of options. But really, where the action is, is the lower garden. You’ll pass through a really neat gate that’ll take you down some steps. It is handicapped accessible, so they have ramps as well to bring you down here where the cherry blossom trees are, and I will say, these cherry blossom trees they’re really awesome to take pictures around. But this garden, it’s just a tranquil, peaceful place. 

There are lots of things that bloom at different times of the year. The bonsai trees are one of my favorite things that don’t bloom there all year round. They’ve got a really neat bonsai tree exhibit. I just love how miniature they are, and you can tell they really take care of the trees here, like the cypress tree they have.

As you stroll along the path, you’ll come across a Japanese-looking house where they have a pottery exhibit. They’ve also got a really neat seating area where you can sit and admire the Japanese rock garden.

In addition to the main path, they’ve got some little side paths that you can take around around the koi ponds. This is pretty cool because you can get kind of away from the crowds, see things and be here in the middle of the koi pond, which is perfect for photoshoots. It’s pretty neat, and this is something that you’ll often find in the traditional Japanese gardens that I love.

All the way to the bottom of the canyon, they have the Inamori Pavilion, which you can rent for special events. There are bathrooms down here, and they’re planning to build a teahouse in the future. So when you come, you might be able to get some nice tea down here by the koi pond.

In addition to statues made in Japan, they’ve got some traditional stone lanterns that are made in Japan. The stone lanterns here, it’s nine feet tall and was built in the city of Okazaki in Japan, a city that’s famous for its traditional stone products. 

So not only is it reminiscent of Japan, lots of things here are from Japan. So if you are in San Diego and you are in Balboa Park, definitely check out the Japanese Friendship Garden, particularly for cherry blossom season. But any time of the year would be great too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# japanese friendship garden# japanese gardens balboa park# balboa park japanese friendshi# japanese friendship garden tic# japanese friendship garden che

Comments / 0

Published by

I am Vishnu Aravindhan (lucky name Vichu), and I'm here to share my thoughts. Keep following if you're interested.

N/A
971 followers

More from Vishnu

Miami, FL

Top Events to Check Out at Time Out Market Miami This Month

Time Out Market Miami is a famous destination for townies and tourists alike, offering a curated pick of Miami’s best food, drinks, and entertainment under one roof. With so much to scour, it can be overwhelming to choose where to start. Here are some of the best things to do at Time Out Market Miami this month:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Yayoi Kusama to Unveil New Infinity Mirror Room at David Zwirner Gallery in NYC This Summer

Art lovers in New York City can foresee an exciting addition to the city’s deep art scene this coming summer. The highly acclaimed Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama, will be unveiling a new infinity mirror room at the David Zwirner Gallery. The installation promises to be a stunning spectacle that will transport visitors to a world of infinite reflections and mesmerizing patterns.

Read full story
Cabazon, CA

Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?

Yes, Cabazon Dinosaurs is a great spot to visit during Christmas time. It’s one of the largest dinosaur collections in the world. There are more than 170 life-size replicas of dinosaurs spread over 12 acres of landscaped grounds, which means that kids will be entertained for hours and hours.

Read full story
1 comments

Movie Review: 'The Woman King'

The Woman King is a new historical epic in theaters directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. It stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu. This movie is all about the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1820s and follows an all-female warrior entity known as the Agojie who guard the kingdom. Nanisca, portrayed by Davis, is the group’s commander who prepares a new generation of warriors to battle against an adversary that wants to destroy their way of life.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.

Read full story
Avalon, CA

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.

Read full story
33 comments

Netflix Series Review: 'The Sandman'

Hey everyone, today we’ll be seeing the review of The Sandman, a new Netflix series. There are ten episodes, the longest episode is about 54 minutes, and the shortest one is like 30 something minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Movie Review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Hey everyone, in this article, we’ll be seeing the review of the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, the new horror comedy in theaters right now. The girl Sophie brings her new girlfriend, Bee, to meet her friends. They’re having this hurricane party at her best friend’s house. She’s excited to see her friends, but what we don’t know at the time is that she was in rehab and her friends like to drink and do coke. So the friends are a little surprised that she shows up because they technically didn’t invite her. So it’s awkward when they first meet.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA

Hey, guys, in this article today, you guys are going to discover some of LA’s hidden gems that are totally free. I’m saving my favorite for the last, so make sure to read until the end. So, without further ado, let’s go.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Spectacular Philippines Island for your Vacay in 2022!

A few months ago, I went to the Philippines for two weeks where I got to check out some pretty amazing islands that I wanted to share with you guys today. So if you guys want to know some of my favorite lesser-known islands in the Philippines, make sure to read till the end.

Read full story
4 comments

Europe is burning in unprecedented temperatures

The European continent has never seen such heat waves in its entire history, and that is why a lot of people are actually passing away due to heat stroke, which Europe has never seen, and it is across all the Western European nations. On the 19th of July, the UK posted its highest ever temperature, which has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. In France, Spain, and Portugal, temperatures are between 42 to 46 degrees. In Italy, where we have the poor river basin, which is considered as Europe’s food bowl because of its high vegetation, that region has not received any rainfall for over 200 days. This is a situation for which no one in Europe was prepared.

Read full story
Torrance, CA

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.

Read full story
10 comments
Solvang, CA

Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.

Read full story
90 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Yes! Dine LA Restaurant Week has Started.

Hi Friends, Dine LA Restaurant Week in Los Angeles has started this April, so I thought I’d make this article for those who either don’t know about it or don’t understand how it works.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is L.A. still one of the most expensive cities in 2022?

Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the United States, and it looks like that’s not changing anytime soon. Why does it cost so much to live there? Is L.A., as a whole, even worth all that money?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 21 best restaurants in CA you need to try in 2022.

If you’re looking for a new place to eat out, there are plenty of options, but here are our thoughts on some of the best in CA. LA’s answer to New York’s Chelsea Market is a destination for both tourists and locals, who flock here for produce and other products from nearby farmers' markets, or just an excellent lunchtime meal. You can get everything from your breakfast taco fix to a chopped salad (we recommend the Daily Kick), or even just pick up some croissants and chocolate-dipped strawberries on your way out!

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy