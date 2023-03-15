Photo by Photo by saira on Unsplash

The cherry blossom trees at the Japanese Friendship Garden is located in Balboa Park, which is in the center of San Diego. It’s right next to the organ pavilion, so if you’re coming here, the best place to park is the organ pavilion parking lot. Admission is $12 to $14, depending upon whether you’re a senior student, military or general admission, but it’s well worth it to come in.

There are more than 300 cherry blossom trees here, and most of them were planted fairly in 2015. They bloom in March and April every year. This is a pretty spectacular place to come and admire these trees because there are not a lot of places in Southern California where you can come to see this many cherry blossom trees all in one place. But if you’re not here just for cherry blossoms, like what if you’re not here in March and April, is it still worthwhile to come to the Japanese Friendship Garden?

I think it is because there are lots of neat other Japanese elements in this garden. It is a very nice, well-maintained Japanese garden. That 10 to $12 that you pay to come in, you might think it sounds expensive, but they spend it on maintaining this place. It’s well maintained; they do gardening in the traditional Japanese, way by hand with scissors and snips. No power tools, no leaf blowers; there are plenty of benches you can sit around. They’ve got all these really neat koi ponds that you can, like, admire the big goldfish over there. You can hear the streams; they’ve got the statue over in this garden that was created in 1735 A.D. from Japan, and that’s really cool.

It’s got a few different parts to the garden. There’s the upper garden as you first come in. In the upper garden, where as you pay your admission, there’s a little gift shop. You can bring home some cherry blossom souvenirs, but you could also take home your very own cherry blossom tree for just 175 bucks. The name of the garden on the rock by the entrance is called Sankei-en, and it’s the same name as a garden in Yokohama, Japan, which means a three-scene garden for water, pastures, and mountains.

The food in the Japanese friendship garden was not super delicious, but in Balboa Park, if you’re hungry, you don’t have a lot of options. But really, where the action is, is the lower garden. You’ll pass through a really neat gate that’ll take you down some steps. It is handicapped accessible, so they have ramps as well to bring you down here where the cherry blossom trees are, and I will say, these cherry blossom trees they’re really awesome to take pictures around. But this garden, it’s just a tranquil, peaceful place.

There are lots of things that bloom at different times of the year. The bonsai trees are one of my favorite things that don’t bloom there all year round. They’ve got a really neat bonsai tree exhibit. I just love how miniature they are, and you can tell they really take care of the trees here, like the cypress tree they have.

As you stroll along the path, you’ll come across a Japanese-looking house where they have a pottery exhibit. They’ve also got a really neat seating area where you can sit and admire the Japanese rock garden.

In addition to the main path, they’ve got some little side paths that you can take around around the koi ponds. This is pretty cool because you can get kind of away from the crowds, see things and be here in the middle of the koi pond, which is perfect for photoshoots. It’s pretty neat, and this is something that you’ll often find in the traditional Japanese gardens that I love.

All the way to the bottom of the canyon, they have the Inamori Pavilion, which you can rent for special events. There are bathrooms down here, and they’re planning to build a teahouse in the future. So when you come, you might be able to get some nice tea down here by the koi pond.

In addition to statues made in Japan, they’ve got some traditional stone lanterns that are made in Japan. The stone lanterns here, it’s nine feet tall and was built in the city of Okazaki in Japan, a city that’s famous for its traditional stone products.

So not only is it reminiscent of Japan, lots of things here are from Japan. So if you are in San Diego and you are in Balboa Park, definitely check out the Japanese Friendship Garden, particularly for cherry blossom season. But any time of the year would be great too.