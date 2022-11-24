Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?

Photo by Photo by Radoslaw Sikorski in Pexels.com

Yes, Cabazon Dinosaurs is a great spot to visit during Christmas time. It’s one of the largest dinosaur collections in the world. There are more than 170 life-size replicas of dinosaurs spread over 12 acres of landscaped grounds, which means that kids will be entertained for hours and hours.

The park is large enough to provide plenty of opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy the roadside attraction, so I stopped pretty much every time they change. The T-Rex is probably my favourite though. There are also other dinosaur models and interactive games that anyone can play. For example, there’s a fossil digging pit, where kids can dig for artefacts.

There’s also a dinosaur museum that shows off the history of Cabazon Dinosaurs. You can get a close look at some of the actual fossils that are on display there, and kids will love to see them. Kids will be able to make their own fossils with the sand table and sandbox area. There are also other areas to explore such as the petting zoo, which has plenty of furry creatures that kids can feed and pet.

The park has also hosted special holiday-themed events over the last few years. They typically host an annual festival in December called the “Holidaze in Cabazon”. This is a great way for kids to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve. There are plenty of exotic animals and rides, as well as festive lighting displays that will leave everyone feeling inspired.

Another fun event that Cabazon Dinosaurs holds every year is a dinosaur parade. It’s just like a parade you might see in the city, except that it’s full of dinosaurs instead of animals. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the parade and walk alongside their favourite dinos. It’s a great family activity and one that will leave everyone feeling inspired.

The park is well-maintained and clean, with lots of displays that are sure to please anyone. The Cabazon staff are friendly and helpful whenever they can be, so there isn’t much to worry about when it comes to parents’ needs while they are there with the kids.

Overall, the owner of the park has put a lot of effort into making this place unique and enjoyable. The family-friendly atmosphere will have everyone feeling at home while they are there, and they might even decide to buy something since it’s a great place to shop at.

You can also set up a camp next to one of the outdoor pools and enjoy the semi-wild environment. So if you’re looking for a fun family activity to do over Christmas, Cabazon Dinosaurs is a great option that you should consider.

Here’s the quick family trip

From LA, it’s about an hour and 20 minutes for the Cabazon dinosaurs and you can always pair it with another Christmas attraction like Wild lights if you want.

The outside area of Cabazon dinosaurs is free, so you can take all the pictures you want with the T rex Santa and the Brontosaurus. The entry fee (interior area) costs around $15 a person and they let you see the lights and go up into the T rex if you want.

According to the website, the Colorful Lights portion is only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We went out on a Saturday at around 5.30 and it definitely wasn’t that busy. It could be that it was just early in the season though, and it might get busier as the season goes on.

After paying to enter, you can walk around the shop and see all the lights they have in there or just explore the back property. You can also pay extra to take photos with Santa if that’s something you want to do.

The back area takes about 15 to 20 minutes to walk around with many different light areas alongside all of the different dinosaurs that they have back there. If your kids are into dinosaurs, they’ll probably love this. But for the young ones, just seeing the lights is pretty cool. So this is definitely a fun and silly thing to do with your family for Christmas.

Climb the T-Rex

That being said, if you’re coming without kids, it may not be worth the cost. I guess it depends on how much you want to do the main attraction, which is climbing to the top of the T-Rex head.

The T-Rex is very popular and the top of the head is small, so only one group goes up at a time. Because of that, you have to wait your turn in order to climb to the top. Eventually, it was our turn and we slowly made it up the spiral staircase, which is a little bit hard to climb when you’re holding a baby. They kind of enjoyed being able to look out and we took a couple of pictures and then we headed on.

After that, we explored a little bit more and walked up a few of the paths multiple times before making our way to the exit. We spent about an hour and we were tired, but the only thing left to do is to have Wafflesaurus. Wafflesaurus is a food truck that’s there a few nights a week which has a waffle-shaped dinosaur on the top, which lets you pick your own ice cream and then pick two toppings. It is a pretty fun way to end our time for everyone involved.

So yeah, that’s a good way to end our time at Cabazon Dinosaurs and thanks for reading.