5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.

So this article is the result of careful research which has taken us to countless exhibitions and galleries. We’ve carefully picked out the very best museums in LA that you can visit on your next trip to the city. So, the following is a list of some of the most popular museums in Los Angeles.

№5 — The Getty Center

The Getty Center is blessed with art pieces from both classic and modern art and has an extended variety of architectural pieces as well. If you have to choose to go to one museum out of all, then the Getty Center will be the perfect choice to spend your time. Another amazing aspect of it is that it is completely free.

№4 — Getty Villa

This Villa stores all the personal antiquities collection by J. Paul Getty and has all sorts of amazing, classic, and modern art pieces in it for display. It has several hands-on activities for kids as well, along with many programs, performances, and workshops for adults with the taste and desire to learn the art. Just like the Getty Center, the Getty Villa also does not have any entry fee, but there is a fee to park.

№3 — LA County Museum of Art

Housing more than 100,000 objects in it, the LACMA is the biggest museum in all the western U.S. It has several collections regarding both history and geography and features collections from Asia, Latin America, Europe, and other parts of the world. Perhaps its most iconic piece is the Urban Light installation made with 202 cast iron street lamps. Just like that, it has stored several amazing pieces of art and history since 1965.

№2 — California Science Center

A Representation of Science and Technology is the California Science Center at the Exposition Park in LA. It has a huge repository of science and technology projects that make people wonder and amaze for a while. It also holds many seminars and workshops on several topics for all groups of ages.

№1 — Natural History Museum of LA County

Looking at the huge skeletons of dinosaurs, animated birds, and gems is an amazing feeling and the Natural History Museum of LA is full of it. It has about 35 million objects and some of them are as old as 4.5 billion years old. Standing right next to the California Science Center, the Natural History Museum is the top most popular museum to visit in Los Angeles.

I hope you find this useful and thanks for reading!