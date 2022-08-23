Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast.

History of Catalina Island

Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.

The ownership transferred to Mexico before landing in the hands of the US when it was developed into a tourist destination beginning in the 1920s. This island saw many famous faces pass through, including Charlie Chaplin and Winston Churchill, just to name a few.

Our Trip to Catalina Island

There are a few different ways you can get to Catalina with the most popular being the ferry. We took the Catalina Express from Long Beach to Avalon and reserved our ferry online. Tickets cost $38 each way, and an hour after boarding you arrive in Avalon, which is the main town area.

Our hotel did have a transfer service, which was nice, and after a quick drive up the hill, we arrived at our hotel (Catalina Canyon Inn). Now, I would definitely recommend booking your hotel in advance because the prices do get quite high, which is something I wasn’t expecting. We also made the mistake of booking kind of last minute, so we didn’t have many options. The hotel was actually a bit above the hill and this island is definitely more of a couple’s island, so most of these rooms have one bed.

The one thing about Catalina to keep in mind is everything is quite expensive here. So even our small, very basic room cost us almost $600 a night. Given it is quite busy on Catalina Island right now, so all the hotels are about double the price. But that being said, Catalina island is beautiful, and we exploded well.

The nice thing about this hotel, too, is they do have a car that will bring you down to the port area, but you can also get in golf carts to take you around.

The main town area of Catalina literally looked like a movie set. What’s cool about it, too, is there are not only any cars, everyone gets around with golf carts, and it’s just it’s the cutest little town ever, so we enjoyed it a lot.

There’s also a bunch of restaurants here and there’s also a little dock area ahead. There’s also a whole bunch of restaurants that actually have tables right on the sand spot. We ate at Coyote Joe’s and the food was amazing.

Now, one thing to note about coming here is the town does shut down kind of early. So it’s definitely a sleeper town, they might call it, but apparently by 8:00, things are kind of closed here.

Day 2

On Day two of our trip, we checked out of our hotel (Catalina Canyon Inn) and unfortunately, they said, “we won’t hold bags.” So we went down to the port in Avalon Blue Line Baggage and apparently, for a dollar, they’ll hold your bag for the day, which is really great.

After reaching Avalon, we just walked around the town a little bit and we stopped in for breakfast at Cafe Metropole. After finishing up breakfast, we had a ten-minute walk to the beach.

After seeing the beach, I thought like this town is definitely a boat town. There are so many boats along the coast. So a lot of people obviously get here on their own boat, not everyone’s taking the ferry, but since it’s such a short ride from the California coast, I feel like people probably come here for a night or two.

Then we went to the Descanso beach and they also have a beach club here as well and a restaurant. What’s nice is that if you don’t want to pay a bunch of money for the cabanas, you can actually just get a towel and hang out here on the beach. It was not super sunny that day and it was actually kind of windy and a touch cold, we made our way to the restaurant because we were kind of hungry and we decided to get some appetizers. The weather is kind of overcast and quite windy, but it’s still been really nice just to relax on the beach and hang out and take in all that Catalina Island has to offer.

Then we made it back to the baggage storage. It does cost $5 for, I think just like the whole day to hold your bag, which is honestly not too bad. Then we headed on the boat from Avalon back down to Long Beach. It’s about an hour to get there and just like that, we reached back from Catalina Island.

Conclusion

Since we were only in Catalina for a short period of time, we didn’t get to experience everything this island has to offer. That being said, there are a lot of different activities you can check out like these ones depending on what you’re interested in. From ziplining, snorkeling, and hiking up to a viewpoint to lounging at the beach club and checking out the museum, there is definitely something for everyone. You really only need a few days here, so it’s a great quick vacation if you’re looking to get away from California.