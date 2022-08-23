Avalon, CA

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Vishnu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plHD8_0hSDBGXY00
Photo by Elias Shankaji on Unsplash

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast.

History of Catalina Island

Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.

The ownership transferred to Mexico before landing in the hands of the US when it was developed into a tourist destination beginning in the 1920s. This island saw many famous faces pass through, including Charlie Chaplin and Winston Churchill, just to name a few.

Our Trip to Catalina Island

There are a few different ways you can get to Catalina with the most popular being the ferry. We took the Catalina Express from Long Beach to Avalon and reserved our ferry online. Tickets cost $38 each way, and an hour after boarding you arrive in Avalon, which is the main town area.

Our hotel did have a transfer service, which was nice, and after a quick drive up the hill, we arrived at our hotel (Catalina Canyon Inn). Now, I would definitely recommend booking your hotel in advance because the prices do get quite high, which is something I wasn’t expecting. We also made the mistake of booking kind of last minute, so we didn’t have many options. The hotel was actually a bit above the hill and this island is definitely more of a couple’s island, so most of these rooms have one bed.

The one thing about Catalina to keep in mind is everything is quite expensive here. So even our small, very basic room cost us almost $600 a night. Given it is quite busy on Catalina Island right now, so all the hotels are about double the price. But that being said, Catalina island is beautiful, and we exploded well.

The nice thing about this hotel, too, is they do have a car that will bring you down to the port area, but you can also get in golf carts to take you around.

The main town area of Catalina literally looked like a movie set. What’s cool about it, too, is there are not only any cars, everyone gets around with golf carts, and it’s just it’s the cutest little town ever, so we enjoyed it a lot.

There’s also a bunch of restaurants here and there’s also a little dock area ahead. There’s also a whole bunch of restaurants that actually have tables right on the sand spot. We ate at Coyote Joe’s and the food was amazing.

Now, one thing to note about coming here is the town does shut down kind of early. So it’s definitely a sleeper town, they might call it, but apparently by 8:00, things are kind of closed here.

Day 2

On Day two of our trip, we checked out of our hotel (Catalina Canyon Inn) and unfortunately, they said, “we won’t hold bags.” So we went down to the port in Avalon Blue Line Baggage and apparently, for a dollar, they’ll hold your bag for the day, which is really great.

After reaching Avalon, we just walked around the town a little bit and we stopped in for breakfast at Cafe Metropole. After finishing up breakfast, we had a ten-minute walk to the beach.

After seeing the beach, I thought like this town is definitely a boat town. There are so many boats along the coast. So a lot of people obviously get here on their own boat, not everyone’s taking the ferry, but since it’s such a short ride from the California coast, I feel like people probably come here for a night or two.

Then we went to the Descanso beach and they also have a beach club here as well and a restaurant. What’s nice is that if you don’t want to pay a bunch of money for the cabanas, you can actually just get a towel and hang out here on the beach. It was not super sunny that day and it was actually kind of windy and a touch cold, we made our way to the restaurant because we were kind of hungry and we decided to get some appetizers. The weather is kind of overcast and quite windy, but it’s still been really nice just to relax on the beach and hang out and take in all that Catalina Island has to offer.

Then we made it back to the baggage storage. It does cost $5 for, I think just like the whole day to hold your bag, which is honestly not too bad. Then we headed on the boat from Avalon back down to Long Beach. It’s about an hour to get there and just like that, we reached back from Catalina Island.

Conclusion

Since we were only in Catalina for a short period of time, we didn’t get to experience everything this island has to offer. That being said, there are a lot of different activities you can check out like these ones depending on what you’re interested in. From ziplining, snorkeling, and hiking up to a viewpoint to lounging at the beach club and checking out the museum, there is definitely something for everyone. You really only need a few days here, so it’s a great quick vacation if you’re looking to get away from California.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Catalina Island# Vacation# Travel# Weekend# Holiday Trips

Comments / 25

Published by

I am Vishnu Aravindhan (lucky name Vichu), and I'm here to share my thoughts. Keep following if you're interested.

N/A
891 followers

More from Vishnu

Netflix Series Review: 'The Sandman'

Hey everyone, today we’ll be seeing the review of The Sandman, a new Netflix series. There are ten episodes, the longest episode is about 54 minutes, and the shortest one is like 30 something minutes.

Read full story
2 comments

Movie Review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Hey everyone, in this article, we’ll be seeing the review of the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, the new horror comedy in theaters right now. The girl Sophie brings her new girlfriend, Bee, to meet her friends. They’re having this hurricane party at her best friend’s house. She’s excited to see her friends, but what we don’t know at the time is that she was in rehab and her friends like to drink and do coke. So the friends are a little surprised that she shows up because they technically didn’t invite her. So it’s awkward when they first meet.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA

Hey, guys, in this article today, you guys are going to discover some of LA’s hidden gems that are totally free. I’m saving my favorite for the last, so make sure to read until the end. So, without further ado, let’s go.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Spectacular Philippines Island for your Vacay in 2022!

A few months ago, I went to the Philippines for two weeks where I got to check out some pretty amazing islands that I wanted to share with you guys today. So if you guys want to know some of my favorite lesser-known islands in the Philippines, make sure to read till the end.

Read full story
4 comments

Europe is burning in unprecedented temperatures

The European continent has never seen such heat waves in its entire history, and that is why a lot of people are actually passing away due to heat stroke, which Europe has never seen, and it is across all the Western European nations. On the 19th of July, the UK posted its highest ever temperature, which has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. In France, Spain, and Portugal, temperatures are between 42 to 46 degrees. In Italy, where we have the poor river basin, which is considered as Europe’s food bowl because of its high vegetation, that region has not received any rainfall for over 200 days. This is a situation for which no one in Europe was prepared.

Read full story
Torrance, CA

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.

Read full story
9 comments
Solvang, CA

Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.

Read full story
86 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Yes! Dine LA Restaurant Week has Started.

Hi Friends, Dine LA Restaurant Week in Los Angeles has started this April, so I thought I’d make this article for those who either don’t know about it or don’t understand how it works.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is L.A. still one of the most expensive cities in 2022?

Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the United States, and it looks like that’s not changing anytime soon. Why does it cost so much to live there? Is L.A., as a whole, even worth all that money?

Read full story

The 21 best restaurants in CA you need to try in 2022.

If you’re looking for a new place to eat out, there are plenty of options, but here are our thoughts on some of the best in CA. LA’s answer to New York’s Chelsea Market is a destination for both tourists and locals, who flock here for produce and other products from nearby farmers' markets, or just an excellent lunchtime meal. You can get everything from your breakfast taco fix to a chopped salad (we recommend the Daily Kick), or even just pick up some croissants and chocolate-dipped strawberries on your way out!

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy