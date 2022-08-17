Netflix Series Review: 'The Sandman'

Vishnu

Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

Hey everyone, today we’ll be seeing the review of The Sandman, a new Netflix series. There are ten episodes, the longest episode is about 54 minutes, and the shortest one is like 30 something minutes.

We start with this guy, Morpheus, king of the dreams. When humans sleep, they go to his realm and he controls everything there. He makes sure you dream and you wake up and continue living your life. At one point he is captured by a man and the guy is demanding all these things from him. But Morpheus doesn’t speak to him, and then some time passes and people are going to sleep, but they’re not waking up because he’s not in his realm to make sure people wake up, and then he got trapped.

Now he’s in there for a whole century and he finally comes out and he goes back home and everything is in shambles because he wasn’t there and also he makes sure their dreams and nightmares, they all live there and when he wasn’t there, they were just like, we’re out of here and they went and some of them are doing bad things in the world, of course, mostly nightmares and then others are just doing what they want to do. They just live in their life without the ruler there.

So the show, I would say, is broken up into three parts. For me, that’s how I looked at it; it was three parts. The first part is like him getting captured. People not waking up. He’s not really saying anything like in the first episode, dream doesn’t really talk at all because he doesn’t want to deal with the humans, so he doesn’t really say anything and we watch the other characters have conversations. While he’s captured, they strip his tools. So he has a bag of sand, he has a helmet that he wears and makes him look really scary and he has this ruby.

So when they take away his tools, I would say part two is him finding his tools like “Who has them? Where he has last seen?” because he needs to recover them to get his strength back and the third part of the series is like him capturing the remaining nightmares because after he gets his tools, he wants to go and get all the dreams and nightmares that just left and like rebuild his kingdom because it looks really dark and dreary, you know, when he’s not there.

I thought the performances were really well done. I noticed that Boyd Holbrook was in it. He was just in vengeance and he was really good in this. He plays Corinthian, he’s like a nightmare that doesn’t want to go back to the dream world and he’s probably the main antagonist in this particular season. But like the guy who plays Dream, I had never seen him before, but his voice is just amazing. It works for that character and it was really cool like, I’ve never seen him in anything. So I like his performance. It’s like he’s very stoic, the way he looks at people. He doesn’t like raising his voice or anything.

There are some other characters he comes across like Constantine and Lucifer, and it’s really different interactions. It’s not the same Constantine that we’ve seen like it’s not a guy, it’s a girl. It’s different iterations of them and you know, you meet his siblings and stuff. So they have like some adventure aspect because he has to go around and get his stuff. But it’s, it’s just a really well-done show. It’s not trying to do too much flashiness, but as I said, I didn’t read the comics, though. I know a lot of people get turned off by things based on comics, like, “do I need to read this to understand what’s going on?” No, you don’t. You will understand everything that’s going on because they break it down for you easily. Like, you know, “this is who this is, this is what he does, what he controls, and he has to fix things.” That’s the type of show it is and I enjoyed it.

So if you need a show to watch, I would say check out The Sandman on Netflix. If you’ve seen it already, let me know what you thought about it. If it’s really different from the comics, let me know. But those are just my thoughts. Thanks.

# TV Series# Netflix Series# The Sandman# Drama# Entertainment

I am Vishnu Aravindhan (lucky name Vichu), and I'm here to share my thoughts.

