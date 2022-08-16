Movie Review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Hey everyone, in this article, we’ll be seeing the review of the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, the new horror comedy in theaters right now. 

The girl Sophie brings her new girlfriend, Bee, to meet her friends. They’re having this hurricane party at her best friend’s house. She’s excited to see her friends, but what we don’t know at the time is that she was in rehab and her friends like to drink and do coke. So the friends are a little surprised that she shows up because they technically didn’t invite her. So it’s awkward when they first meet.

The movie is like an hour and a half and the first 30 minutes or so is little slow when they are really awkward toward each other. So Bee is confused, she doesn’t know what to do, but then she has a couple of drinks, and Sophie at the time is not drinking because she is fresh out of rehab. But then they decide to play this game as it gets later in the hurricane picks up and the game is called Bodies Bodies Bodies. It’s like among us, you know, you pick out of a hat, whoever gets the X is the killer. Then they go around touching people and the person pretends they’re dead. If you find the body, you scream out “bodies, bodies, bodies.” Then turn the lights on, and discuss who killed this person among us in a nutshell.

So somebody comes up dead for real, and then the lights go out for real like a power outage and that’s when the movie picks up and it becomes really interesting as people are accusing each other of murder like “Oh, where were you when this person died? Where were you when this person died? Oh, maybe it’s this person” And then that’s when the truth starts to come out. You know everything that people were holding back when they first get introduced to each other, it just starts coming out and at times it’s really funny.

Certain characters are funnier than others. Other characters just seem like they were just angry all the time. But it does have the horror elements because it’s dark and everybody’s walking around with their phone and their flashlight, so it has those little spooky moments like that or like “Did you hear that? What happened? Who was killing these people?” And then the comedy is just some of the lines that said it’s funny and it’s entertaining.

That’s what the movie is, it’s entertaining and I enjoyed it. The ending was funny, it did work for me. I really enjoyed the ending of this movie and that’s why I want people to go out and see it so they can enjoy it as well. It’s called Bodies Bodies Bodies. You don’t have to be a big horror fan to enjoy this movie. It’s not like some crazy horror; it’s just mainly dark a lot, you know, people moving around in the dark and it can spook you and that’s the horror element of this and it is funny.

So those are just my thoughts on the movie. If you’ve seen it, please let me know what you thought about it. Thank you.

# Movie Review# Entertainment# Horror# Comedy# Amandla Stenberg

