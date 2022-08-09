These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA

Hey, guys, in this article today, you guys are going to discover some of LA’s hidden gems that are totally free. I’m saving my favorite for the last, so make sure to read until the end. So, without further ado, let’s go.

Spot №1

First on the list is the Hidden swing at elysian park. While you swing on top of the hill with the refreshing breeze, you’ll be overlooking the gorgeous view of Los Angeles city, along with the 110 freeway. On one side, you can see the LA skyline, while on the other side, you’ll be seeing the LA freeway. The climbing would only take you 3 to 5 minutes to get to the top and you’ll pretty much see the swing right away. So, have fun swinging on this one.

Spot №2

Just a two-minute drive away from the hidden swing is the 110 Freeway Bridge. Here, you’ll get a gorgeous view of the LA skyline in a silhouette style, which almost looks like a painting. The point of view here gives an illusion of the highway leading straight to the buildings. (Use long exposure for night photography shots)

Spot №3

The third one on the list is Vista Hermosa Park and there is a cool bench because you have downtown LA City as your view. It’s really cool because it’s a little similar to that 500 days of a summer movie, so make sure to take advantage of this urban natural park while you still get to appreciate the city.

Spot №4

This next one is dedicated to all plane enthusiasts. You can enjoy a burger at the In-N-Out near the LAX airport with a view of the plane landing from the sky. You can also go plane spotting at the tiny park grass area right across In-N-Out. Relax while you wait for the amazing, huge planes to go so low before they land. So, enjoy the flight.

Spot №5

Last but not the least, is my favorite hidden gem in East LA, Ernest E. Debs. This spot is something you wouldn’t expect from LA. There is a stunning pound right on top of the hill that makes you forget that you’re right by the city. You can go fishing, watch the turtle swim and explore the beauty. It’s easily not crowded at all, so it’s great for peace of mind. There are many spots close by for you to read a book like the Hidden Bench at the back with an amazing view of the houses.

So what are you waiting for? If you’re planning to visit LA, be sure to add these gems to your list.