Torrance, CA

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Vishnu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riLp9_0h0TJajX00
Feiyang Wang in Unsplash

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.

Torrance is a city that really takes pride in its community. It’s the perfect mix of like a quieter bedroom community suburban type feel. But with all the benefits of a city and proximity to the beaches and everything that Los Angeles has to offer, it’s got highly rated public schools that do not fall under the umbrella of the Los Angeles Unified School District; Torrance has its own school district.

Torrance is right in the heart of the South Bay, adjacent to Redondo Beach and at the foothills of Palos Verde, and it has about one and a half miles of beautiful beaches. It’s only about 15 minutes to LAX Airport. It’s home to one of the biggest shopping malls in the state, and it has over 200 acres of open space and park, so it’s really beautiful.

It’s actually a city, not a suburb, and it’s quite large. Torrance’s population is over 176,000 and has four different zip codes. So the areas are divided into North Torrance, West Torrance, South Torrance, and the 90501, which is made up of Old Torrance and the surrounding Southeast Torrance. If you go a little further east into 90502, that area is known as Torrance PO because it has a Torrance mailing address, but it’s not technically part of the city and doesn’t fall under Torrance Unified jurisdiction. So residents in those neighborhoods can’t automatically attend Torrance schools, so you really have to be careful when searching for a home because the address might say Torrance, but not necessarily part of the city.

Now, on that same note, there is an area of Redondo Beach known as the Hollywood Riviera. Hollywood Riviera, which has a Redondo Beach address but actually falls under the city of Torrance and Torrance Schools.

Now, with all this in mind, you can definitely see why home values come at a premium in this community. Generally, most single-family homes are going to cost at least around 800,000, depending on the size of the neighborhood, but you’re more likely to be actually in the $1 million range and above in most of the Torrance areas, but you can get townhomes and condos for a little bit less.

So, as you know, Torrance is really big, and this article didn’t even scratch the surface and choosing the right place to live is really important but can be really overwhelming, so choose wisely.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Living# Torrance City# Bay Area# Places to Live

Comments / 8

Published by

I am Vishnu Aravindhan (lucky name Vichu), and I'm here to share my thoughts. Keep following if you're interested.

N/A
651 followers

More from Vishnu

Europe is burning in unprecedented temperatures

The European continent has never seen such heat waves in its entire history, and that is why a lot of people are actually passing away due to heat stroke, which Europe has never seen, and it is across all the Western European nations. On the 19th of July, the UK posted its highest ever temperature, which has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. In France, Spain, and Portugal, temperatures are between 42 to 46 degrees. In Italy, where we have the poor river basin, which is considered as Europe’s food bowl because of its high vegetation, that region has not received any rainfall for over 200 days. This is a situation for which no one in Europe was prepared.

Read full story

Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.

Read full story
77 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Yes! Dine LA Restaurant Week has Started.

Hi Friends, Dine LA Restaurant Week in Los Angeles has started this April, so I thought I’d make this article for those who either don’t know about it or don’t understand how it works.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is L.A. still one of the most expensive cities in 2022?

Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the United States, and it looks like that’s not changing anytime soon. Why does it cost so much to live there? Is L.A., as a whole, even worth all that money?

Read full story
California State

The 21 best restaurants in CA you need to try in 2022.

If you’re looking for a new place to eat out, there are plenty of options, but here are our thoughts on some of the best in CA. LA’s answer to New York’s Chelsea Market is a destination for both tourists and locals, who flock here for produce and other products from nearby farmers' markets, or just an excellent lunchtime meal. You can get everything from your breakfast taco fix to a chopped salad (we recommend the Daily Kick), or even just pick up some croissants and chocolate-dipped strawberries on your way out!

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy