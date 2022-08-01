Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.

Torrance is a city that really takes pride in its community. It’s the perfect mix of like a quieter bedroom community suburban type feel. But with all the benefits of a city and proximity to the beaches and everything that Los Angeles has to offer, it’s got highly rated public schools that do not fall under the umbrella of the Los Angeles Unified School District; Torrance has its own school district.

Torrance is right in the heart of the South Bay, adjacent to Redondo Beach and at the foothills of Palos Verde, and it has about one and a half miles of beautiful beaches. It’s only about 15 minutes to LAX Airport. It’s home to one of the biggest shopping malls in the state, and it has over 200 acres of open space and park, so it’s really beautiful.

It’s actually a city, not a suburb, and it’s quite large. Torrance’s population is over 176,000 and has four different zip codes. So the areas are divided into North Torrance, West Torrance, South Torrance, and the 90501, which is made up of Old Torrance and the surrounding Southeast Torrance. If you go a little further east into 90502, that area is known as Torrance PO because it has a Torrance mailing address, but it’s not technically part of the city and doesn’t fall under Torrance Unified jurisdiction. So residents in those neighborhoods can’t automatically attend Torrance schools, so you really have to be careful when searching for a home because the address might say Torrance, but not necessarily part of the city.

Now, on that same note, there is an area of Redondo Beach known as the Hollywood Riviera. Hollywood Riviera, which has a Redondo Beach address but actually falls under the city of Torrance and Torrance Schools.

Now, with all this in mind, you can definitely see why home values come at a premium in this community. Generally, most single-family homes are going to cost at least around 800,000, depending on the size of the neighborhood, but you’re more likely to be actually in the $1 million range and above in most of the Torrance areas, but you can get townhomes and condos for a little bit less.

So, as you know, Torrance is really big, and this article didn’t even scratch the surface and choosing the right place to live is really important but can be really overwhelming, so choose wisely.