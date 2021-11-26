9 Exercises To Loss Weight Fast Without Equipment at Home

Discover 9 perfect exercises to get back to sport and refine your figure at home.



No need to spend hours at the gym to have a firm and toned figure. Here is a selection of the best exercises for weight loss that are easy to do at home. Combine them and practice them two or three times a week - in sportswear or even in pajamas, in the morning before taking off in the shower!



1. Push-ups: the BA BA of sports at home



Lie down with your toes or knees on the floor, hands just below your shoulders. Bend your elbows to the side and lower your body until your chest almost touches the floor. Your arms should then form an angle of 45 °. Pause, then go back up. Do three sessions of 10 reps.



2. Squats: the best way to reshape



This exercise is great for losing weight and building your buttocks, legs, abs, and back.



Stand with your feet in line with your shoulders and your back straight. Bend your knees - they should never go past your toes!) And lower your buttocks, as if to sit down. Your body weight should stay on your heels. Once your thighs are parallel to the floor, slowly come up. Do three sets of 20 movements.



Do you have back pain? Place your hands at the back of your head to force yourself to stay upright.



3. The plank: lose weight and gain posture



The sheathing is the ideal bodybuilding exercise to lose weight in the belly, but also to tone your arms!



Start as if you were going to do a push-up, with your hands below your shoulders. Stand on your toes and squeeze abs and glutes to form a straight line. Try to tuck your belly button in and make sure you keep your back straight. Start by holding the position for 20 seconds, then increase as you workout.



4. The dips: work the arms



Place your hands on the edge of a chair or sofa and your legs in front of you. Lower your body to the ground (be careful not to block your elbows), then come up with the strength of your arms. Do three sessions of 10 reps, with a break in between.



5. Crunches: concrete abs



Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift the front of your body until you are seated. Place your hands on your temples and look straight ahead so you don't injure your neck. Do three repetitions of 10.



6. Lunges: abdo, back and thighs



Stand straight, shoulders back and chin up. Squeeze your abs and take a big step forward with one leg, either forward or backward. Lower yourself until your knees are bent at 90 degrees: one close to the floor; the other in front of you, aligned with your ankle. Make sure you keep your body weight on your heels as you come up, then switch legs.



Do 10 reps of each leg, a break, then two more sets of 10.



7. The side plank: lose weight and draw the obliques



This variant of the plank is also an excellent exercise for losing weight because it stimulates the deep muscles of the belly: the obliques.



Lie on your side with your legs on top of each other. Lift yourself off the ground using your arm and elbow. You can make the exercise even more difficult by raising the other arm at a right angle above your head. Keep your glutes tight and your body aligned. Try to hold for 20 seconds on each side, then gradually increase the core time as you work out.



8. The bridge



This exercise helps to strengthen the buttocks, strengthen the abdominals but also to work the back muscles. Lie on your back with your hands at your sides, knees bent and feet on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Push into your heels to lift your hips. Contract your abs and buttocks to hold on high. Slowly go back down.



You can increase the difficulty level by lifting one leg at the same time as the rest of the body: do ten repetitions of each leg, three times.



9. Side lunges: lose weight, but keep a pretty butt!



Standing, put your left leg behind you, so that your thighs cross - as if you were doing a curtsey. Keep your front knee aligned with your ankle. Return to the starting position, then switch sides. Do ten repetitions on each side, a break, then repeat twice.



And you, what exercises do you do at home to lose weight?