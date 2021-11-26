9 Exercises To Loss Weight Fast Without Equipment at Home

Vishal Dabasra

Discover 9 perfect exercises to get back to sport and refine your figure at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHJbx_0d798ZqS00
Pixel


No need to spend hours at the gym to have a firm and toned figure. Here is a selection of the best exercises for weight loss that are easy to do at home. Combine them and practice them two or three times a week - in sportswear or even in pajamas, in the morning before taking off in the shower! Do you have your period? Nothing stops you: With Always Radiant Padded Sanitary Pads , you stay dry and comfortable during your workout.

1. Push-ups: the BA BA of sports at home

Lie down with your toes or knees on the floor, hands just below your shoulders. Bend your elbows to the side and lower your body until your chest almost touches the floor. Your arms should then form an angle of 45 °. Pause, then go back up. Do three sessions of 10 reps.

2. Squats: the best way to reshape

This exercise is great for losing weight and building your buttocks, legs, abs, and back.

Stand with your feet in line with your shoulders and your back straight. Bend your knees - they should never go past your toes!) And lower your buttocks, as if to sit down. Your body weight should stay on your heels. Once your thighs are parallel to the floor, slowly come up. Do three sets of 20 movements.

Do you have back pain? Place your hands at the back of your head to force yourself to stay upright.

3. The plank: lose weight and gain posture

The sheathing is the ideal bodybuilding exercise to lose weight in the belly, but also to tone your arms!

Start as if you were going to do a push-up, with your hands below your shoulders. Stand on your toes and squeeze abs and glutes to form a straight line. Try to tuck your belly button in and make sure you keep your back straight. Start by holding the position for 20 seconds, then increase as you workout.

4. The dips: work the arms

Place your hands on the edge of a chair or sofa and your legs in front of you. Lower your body to the ground (be careful not to block your elbows), then come up with the strength of your arms. Do three sessions of 10 reps, with a break in between.

5. Crunches: concrete abs

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift the front of your body until you are seated. Place your hands on your temples and look straight ahead so you don't injure your neck. Do three repetitions of 10.

6. Lunges: abdo, back and thighs

Stand straight, shoulders back and chin up. Squeeze your abs and take a big step forward with one leg, either forward or backward. Lower yourself until your knees are bent at 90 degrees: one close to the floor; the other in front of you, aligned with your ankle. Make sure you keep your body weight on your heels as you come up, then switch legs.

Do 10 reps of each leg, a break, then two more sets of 10.

7. The side plank: lose weight and draw the obliques

This variant of the plank is also an excellent exercise for losing weight because it stimulates the deep muscles of the belly: the obliques.

Lie on your side with your legs on top of each other. Lift yourself off the ground using your arm and elbow. You can make the exercise even more difficult by raising the other arm at a right angle above your head. Keep your glutes tight and your body aligned. Try to hold for 20 seconds on each side, then gradually increase the core time as you work out.

8. The bridge

This exercise helps to strengthen the buttocks, strengthen the abdominals but also to work the back muscles. Lie on your back with your hands at your sides, knees bent and feet on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Push into your heels to lift your hips. Contract your abs and buttocks to hold on high. Slowly go back down.

You can increase the difficulty level by lifting one leg at the same time as the rest of the body: do ten repetitions of each leg, three times.

9. Side lunges: lose weight, but keep a pretty butt!

Standing, put your left leg behind you, so that your thighs cross - as if you were doing a curtsey. Keep your front knee aligned with your ankle. Return to the starting position, then switch sides. Do ten repetitions on each side, a break, then repeat twice.

And you, what exercises do you do at home to lose weight?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi! Friends please Support me 😊

Dresden, TN
79 followers

More from Vishal Dabasra

Russ warns of West Nile virus outbreak, find out all about it

A new pandemic is looming amid the Covid virus pandemic. Russia has warned of a possible increase in West Nile virus (WNV) transmission this autumn, as mild temperatures and heavy rains will create favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that spread it. A new pandemic is looming amid the Covid virus pandemic. Russia has warned of a possible increase in West Nile virus (WNV) transmission this autumn, as mild temperatures and heavy rains will create favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that spread it.

Read full story

The first electric car that will run 1600 km on its own charge, all sold out on the day of launch

After seeing the rising petrol prices, it seems that everyone should now shift to electric cars, the government is also paying a lot of attention to it. The market for electric vehicles is also growing rapidly around the world. In such a situation, companies making electric cars are bringing cars equipped with new technology which is more mileage friendly. Now electric vehicle startup Aptera Motors has launched a car that will charge itself while standing. The craze of the car is that within a few hours of the launch, all the vehicles were sold out.

Read full story
12 comments

Covid 19: Why Do People Who Have Been Vaccinated Also Get Corona? These Four Reasons Increase The Risk Of Being Positive

The protective effect of the vaccination is highest two weeks after taking the second dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine . Your vaccination is complete after taking the second dose. If after this you are vulnerable to Kovid -19 it "Attack of infection" or "Breakthrough infection" ( Breakthrough Infection say). This infection is similar to the regular Kovid-19 in people who are not vaccinated, but there is a difference in some cases. After getting both the doses, you understand what things have to be taken care of.

Read full story

How Do Dogs Know That Your Sugar Level Is Going Down… What Science Do They Have?

Talking about pets, some are fond of cats, some are fond of rabbits etc. But the most common are dogs. When it comes to loyalty, the dog's name is taken first. You must have heard a lot of tales of dog loyalty. Whether you believe it or not that you take care of the dog, then the dogs also take care of you.

Read full story

Now Nipah Virus Has Increased Concern, Know Everything About Symptoms And Prevention

Hyderabad: Amidst the fear of third wave of corona infection, another virus is ringing alarm bells. After the death of a 12-year-old child due to Nipah virus in Kerala, there was a stir in the health department of the state. What is this Nipah virus? Why is it being considered a big threat in the Corona period? Where was the virus first found and what are its symptoms? You will get the answer of every question related to Nipah virus in this news.

Read full story
1 comments

Heart Attack Symptoms: These 6 Warnings Can be Found a Month Before The Heart Attack

By keeping an eye on these symptoms, you can reduce your risk of life. A heart attack is a condition when there is a sudden blockage in an artery and the flow of blood to the heart muscle is cut off. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot forms that completely blocks blood flow.

Read full story
1 comments

40 Year old Muslim Woman Eloped With 25 Men in 10 Years

She is around 40 years old. In 2011, she got married with Mafizuddin. He also has three children. Since her marriage, she has eloped with different men 25 times. Every time she returns home, her husband accepts her. However, he also regrets that his wife has not yet lived up to her commitment.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy