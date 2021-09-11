How Do Dogs Know That Your Sugar Level Is Going Down… What Science Do They Have?

Talking about pets, some are fond of cats, some are fond of rabbits etc. But the most common are dogs. When it comes to loyalty, the dog's name is taken first. You must have heard a lot of tales of dog loyalty. Whether you believe it or not that you take care of the dog, then the dogs also take care of you.

You must have seen many such videos on social media, in which dogs are seen taking care of their owners. In one case, dogs also take care of your health and alert you in advance so that your health does not deteriorate. You will be surprised to know that dogs can warn you in advance when the sugar level is down. Next we will know how the dog comes to know about it! Read a case first.

Darby Dog's video grabs attention

Recently, a video of a Tiktoker Abby's dog Darby went viral on social media. Abby is a diabetic-1 type patient. In this video, Darby Dog alerts his mistress Abby when her sugar level is low. This incident was caught on camera when Abby was making a makeup video. During that time, his pet dog Darby comes and starts pushing him again and again. Abby understands and checks, then it is found that her sugar level is decreasing. In such a situation, she controls her sugar level by taking sweets. Not only this, in another video it is seen that his Darby Dog is also bringing him drinks, so that Abby can maintain his sugar level by drinking it.

Sugar level incident is dangerous

Regarding diabetes, Dr. Praveen Singh says that increasing the blood sugar level in the body is also dangerous and the occurrence of sugar level is more dangerous. The condition of low blood sugar level in the body is also called hypoglycemia. It is dangerous to go below the sugar level 54 mg. In this condition the brain starts getting damaged. Symptoms like sweating, nervousness start emerging only after reaching the sugar level up to 70 mg.

How do dogs know?

Dr Singh said that dogs are very sensitive. Their sense of smell is very high. In America, dogs are trained to detect low blood sugar. Dogs can detect by smelling the breath of a diabetic patient that their blood sugar level is low, while testing the blood sample can take time.

Dr Singh said that due to the decrease in blood sugar, there is leakage of a chemical called isoprene in the body. This chemical seeps into the patient's lungs and then comes out with the breath. Dogs catch this smell and start alerting their owner.

What to do immediately if the sugar level drops?

