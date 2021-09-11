Now Nipah Virus Has Increased Concern, Know Everything About Symptoms And Prevention

Nipah Virus

Hyderabad: Amidst the fear of third wave of corona infection, another virus is ringing alarm bells. After the death of a 12-year-old child due to Nipah virus in Kerala, there was a stir in the health department of the state. What is this Nipah virus? Why is it being considered a big threat in the Corona period? Where was the virus first found and what are its symptoms? You will get the answer of every question related to Nipah virus in this news.



Nipah Virus Update in Kerala



On Sunday, a 12-year-old child died in Kozhikode, in which Nipah virus infection was confirmed. The report of 8 people who came in contact with the child, who were believed to be at high risk, came negative on Tuesday. All these people were the relatives of the deceased child and health workers involved in the treatment. All the people who came in contact with the child were quarantined.



During contact tracing, it was found that a total of 251 people had come in contact with the child, out of which 129 were health workers. Those who showed symptoms, their condition is currently stable. State Health Minister Veena George said that it is a matter of relief.



There is no cure for Nipah virus, only precaution is prevention



Where was this virus first found?



Nipah virus i.e. NiV was first found in the year 1998 in Malaysia. This virus was named Nipah from the Kampung Sungai Nipah from which the virus was found here. At that time its carriers were made pigs, but as its cases kept coming to the fore in the coming years, the confusion kept increasing.



How is Nipah Virus (NiV) spread?



According to the World Health Organization, Nipah virus is a rapidly spreading virus that can give rise to serious disease in animals and humans. In Malaysia, its carriers may have been pigs, but wherever this virus was found after that, its carrier i.e. medium or medium was not detected. In the year 2004, some people in Bangladesh came under the grip of this virus. It was found that these people had drank the liquid coming out of the date palm, in the investigation it was found that there were a special type of bats carrying the virus to the date palm. Which are called fruit bats i.e. fruit-eating bats.



Earlier in the year 2001, its patients were also confirmed in Siliguri and Nadia districts of West Bengal. 45 people died in Siliguri and 5 in Nadia. Overall, 68 people have died due to this virus in India in the last 20 years.



Symptoms of Nipah Virus Infection



Why is Nipah scared?



In fact, there is no cure for infection caused by Nipah virus so far. Apart from this, the matter of getting infected from one person to another makes it even more dangerous. Nipah virus is not new in Kerala nor has there been any first death due to this virus. In the year 2018 also, Nipah virus infection was confirmed in Kerala, when this virus killed 17 people in the state.



After these cases in 2017, there was an atmosphere of fear across the country along with Kerala. This time too, after the death of a 12-year-old child, the Nipah virus is scaring. In the year 2019 also, the case of Nipah virus was reported from Kochi. In the year 1998-99, when this disease first spread in Malaysia, 265 people came under the grip of this virus. About 40% of these patients admitted to the hospital died. The death rate is high due to lack of medicine and vaccine.



Symptoms of Nipah Virus



According to experts, a person infected with Nipah virus can have high fever, headache, abdominal pain, cough, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, joint and muscle pain, severe weakness to fainting and encephalitis i.e. from meningitis to coma. The situation of reaching may arise.



NiV infection in humans can cause serious respiratory illness or even fatal encephalitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Nipah virus infection is associated with encephalitis, which damages the brain. After exposure to it for 5 to 14 days, this virus can cause high fever and headache for three to 14 days. These symptoms can put the patient in a coma in 24-48 hours. In the early stages of the infection, there is a problem of breathing while half of the patients also have neurological problems. Caution is the only protection



According to experts, there is no medicine or vaccine for Nipah virus, so precaution is the only prevention. Therefore, if there are bats and pigs around, then there is a need to be careful. Wash fruits thoroughly before eating, if there are traces of bird or animal food on it, then do not eat such fruits. Keep distance from open utensils placed on toddy and date trees, wash hands thoroughly when in contact with sick, use double masks and follow the rules of social distancing. In case of mild symptoms, contact the doctor immediately. Corona, Nipah and Confusion



So far, wherever Nipah virus-infected patients have been found, there has been a presence of pigs and bats. However, some experts recommend keeping distance from other cattle as well. In Malaysia and Singapore, it was reported to be spread through pigs, while in India and Bangladesh, the risk of contracting it due to human-to-human contact is high. Which is the most scary thing. Like the corona virus, this virus can spread from person to person. The symptoms of both the viruses are also very similar, so there is bound to be a state of confusion. However, along with the symptoms, the methods of prevention are almost the same, so taking precautions is the biggest defense.







Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.