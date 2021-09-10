Heart Attack Symptoms: These 6 Warnings Can be Found a Month Before The Heart Attack

Vishal Dabasra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjObl_0bsDa07W00
Heart attack

Fine issues

By keeping an eye on these symptoms, you can reduce your risk of life
Do not ignore any symptoms
contact doctor immediately
A heart attack is a condition when there is a sudden blockage in an artery and the flow of blood to the heart muscle is cut off. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot forms that completely blocks blood flow.

This is a medical emergency that needs immediate attention. This can cause the patient to faint or even die. Common symptoms are chest discomfort, tightness, shortness of breath, sweating, etc.

A heart attack comes suddenly and slowly. We are telling you what symptoms you may feel a month or a few days before a heart attack.

1) Fatigue Unusual fatigue is a main symptom of a heart attack. Women are more likely to have these symptoms than men. Physical or mental activity is not the cause of fatigue. This symptom is obvious enough to be overlooked. Sometimes even simple tasks like fixing the bed or taking a bath can lead to fatigue.

2) Abdominal pain Abdominal pain, nausea, feeling bloated and upset stomach are the most common symptoms. This is equally likely to happen among women and men. Abdominal pain can occur before a heart attack. Sometimes there is intermittent pain in the abdomen. Abdominal pain can occur due to physical stress.

3) Insomnia Insomnia has also been linked to an increased risk of heart attack or stroke, which are more common among women. Anxiety and/or stress are major reasons behind insomnia. Symptoms include difficulty initiating sleep, difficulty maintaining sleep, and early morning awakenings.

4) Shortness of breath Shortness of breath is a major symptom of heart attack. Heart attacks occur frequently in both men and women up to 6 months before they occur. This is usually a warning sign of a medical condition. Feeling like you are not getting enough air, feeling dizzy and short of breath.

5) Hair fall Hair loss is considered to be a major risk of heart disease. It usually affects men over 50, but some women may also be involved. Baldness is also linked to increased levels of the hormone cortisol.

6) Chest pain Men and women experience chest pain in different intensities and forms. In men, this symptom is the most important early sign of a heart attack that should not be ignored. On the other hand, it affects only 30 per cent of women.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi! Friends please Support me 😊

Dresden, TN
60 followers

More from Vishal Dabasra

Russ warns of West Nile virus outbreak, find out all about it

A new pandemic is looming amid the Covid virus pandemic. Russia has warned of a possible increase in West Nile virus (WNV) transmission this autumn, as mild temperatures and heavy rains will create favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that spread it. A new pandemic is looming amid the Covid virus pandemic. Russia has warned of a possible increase in West Nile virus (WNV) transmission this autumn, as mild temperatures and heavy rains will create favorable conditions for the mosquitoes that spread it.

Read full story

The first electric car that will run 1600 km on its own charge, all sold out on the day of launch

After seeing the rising petrol prices, it seems that everyone should now shift to electric cars, the government is also paying a lot of attention to it. The market for electric vehicles is also growing rapidly around the world. In such a situation, companies making electric cars are bringing cars equipped with new technology which is more mileage friendly. Now electric vehicle startup Aptera Motors has launched a car that will charge itself while standing. The craze of the car is that within a few hours of the launch, all the vehicles were sold out.

Read full story
12 comments

Covid 19: Why Do People Who Have Been Vaccinated Also Get Corona? These Four Reasons Increase The Risk Of Being Positive

The protective effect of the vaccination is highest two weeks after taking the second dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine . Your vaccination is complete after taking the second dose. If after this you are vulnerable to Kovid -19 it "Attack of infection" or "Breakthrough infection" ( Breakthrough Infection say). This infection is similar to the regular Kovid-19 in people who are not vaccinated, but there is a difference in some cases. After getting both the doses, you understand what things have to be taken care of.

Read full story

How Do Dogs Know That Your Sugar Level Is Going Down… What Science Do They Have?

Talking about pets, some are fond of cats, some are fond of rabbits etc. But the most common are dogs. When it comes to loyalty, the dog's name is taken first. You must have heard a lot of tales of dog loyalty. Whether you believe it or not that you take care of the dog, then the dogs also take care of you.

Read full story

Now Nipah Virus Has Increased Concern, Know Everything About Symptoms And Prevention

Hyderabad: Amidst the fear of third wave of corona infection, another virus is ringing alarm bells. After the death of a 12-year-old child due to Nipah virus in Kerala, there was a stir in the health department of the state. What is this Nipah virus? Why is it being considered a big threat in the Corona period? Where was the virus first found and what are its symptoms? You will get the answer of every question related to Nipah virus in this news.

Read full story
1 comments

40 Year old Muslim Woman Eloped With 25 Men in 10 Years

She is around 40 years old. In 2011, she got married with Mafizuddin. He also has three children. Since her marriage, she has eloped with different men 25 times. Every time she returns home, her husband accepts her. However, he also regrets that his wife has not yet lived up to her commitment.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy