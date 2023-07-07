Intersection of Rivermont Ave. and Boston Ave. Under Construction: Traffic Changes and Safety Upgrades

Construction is taking place at the intersection of Rivermont Avenue and Boston Avenue until mid-September. The project includes a new traffic signal, pedestrian safety improvements, and limited on-street parking. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flagging operations and lane shifts. Motorists should expect minor delays and obey temporary signage. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

