Loudoun County Implements Updates to Public Notification Process for Public Hearings

During its July 5, 2023 meeting, the Loudoun Board of Supervisors approved an update to its Rules of Order. The update is necessary due to changes in the Code of Virginia that were adopted by the Virginia General Assembly and became effective on July 1.

The changes in the state code require that notice of ordinance amendments or land use applications be published no more than 14 days before the intended passage or adoption. This means that the Board of Supervisors must either take a final vote immediately following the public hearing or advertise the item for another public hearing.

The Board's Rules of Order have also been updated to require any item on a public hearing agenda for the first time to be sent to a subsequent public hearing for approval, unless the rules are suspended and a vote is taken.

To comply with the updated state code, Loudoun County will advertise ordinance amendments or land use applications in a local newspaper of record. The changes in state code also affect the public notice schedules for the Loudoun County Planning Commission, which is currently updating its bylaws to implement the required changes.