Loudoun County Surplus Auction: Great Deals on Furniture and More, Don't Miss Out!

Loudoun County is holding a surplus auction with a variety of items available, including a reception desk, chairs, chargers, vehicles, fire extinguishers, children's furniture, carts, laptops, and office furniture.

The auction will close on July 13, 2023, and detailed information and photographs of the items can be found online.

Interested bidders must be registered with publicsurplus.com, and a buyer's premium of 9.75% will be charged.

Loudoun County employees have bidding limitations.

Items can be picked up at 14 Cardinal Park Drive, Suite 106, in Leesburg by appointment during specific hours.

The auction aims to repurpose items and prevent them from ending up in the landfill.