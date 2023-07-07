Roanoke, VA

Notice of Public Hearing: Proposed Revisions to Rates, Fees, and Charges by Western Virginia Water Authority

The Western Virginia Water Authority will hold a public hearing on July 20, 2023, to discuss proposed revisions to the Authority's rates, fees, and charges.

The meeting will take place in Roanoke, Virginia, and citizens from various counties and towns are invited to attend.

Those who prefer to attend virtually can contact Gayle Shrewsbury for more information.

The proposed rate changes include an increase in septic tank disposal fees and grease trap waste fees.

Additionally, the fire service fees may be increased based on meter size.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

