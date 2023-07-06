Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority Adjusts Drinking Water Facilities Following PFAS Contamination

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) in Charlottesville, VA has adjusted production from its drinking water treatment plants due to recent test results indicating the presence of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) at low levels in the drinking water produced by the North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant (NRWTP).

As a precautionary measure, production from NRWTP has been discontinued until further testing is conducted. Drinking water is now being provided to the affected area by the South Rivanna Water Treatment Plant through the interconnected distribution system.

RWSA is participating in the EPA's program to gather data on specific contaminants that are not yet subject to drinking water standards. Tests conducted in May 2023 revealed that none of the specific contaminants were detected at five of RWSA's water treatment plants, except for two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, which were found in the water produced by NRWTP. However, the levels detected were below the proposed drinking water standard of 4 ppt set by the EPA.