Exploring the Impacts of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline: Troubled Water: Voices from Bath

"Troubled Water: Voices from Bath" is a multimedia project that explores the impacts of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline on Bath County, Virginia.
Through photos and a documentary-style video, the project shares stories of residents and their connection to the land.
Photographer Lee Brauer collaborated with others to create this project.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0