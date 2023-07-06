Step back in time at the Friendship Firehouse Museum: Reopening on July 15

The Friendship Fire Company, established in 1774, was the first fire company in Alexandria.

Today, the Friendship Firehouse serves as a museum displaying firefighting equipment and artifacts.

In addition to fighting fires, Friendship members also participated in parades and civic events.

The firehouse is located in Old Town, Alexandria and admission is $2 for adults.

For more information, visit AlexandriaVA.gov/FriendshipFirehouse.