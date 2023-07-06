Teenager Convicted of Second Degree Murder and Murder by Mob in Bradlee Shopping Center Stabbing

On June 6, 2023, 16-year-old Ryan Joseph Vega, a resident of a city, was convicted of Second Degree Murder and Murder by Mob in the Circuit Court. The crimes took place on May 24, 2022, in the parking lot of the Bradlee Shopping Center.

The case was handled by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney David A. Lord and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meredith Burke, with the investigation conducted by Alexandria Police Detectives Christine Escobar and Michael Whelan.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 28, 2023, and the maximum penalty for each offense is 40 years in prison. The Court has the flexibility to sentence Vega as either a juvenile or an adult, or a combination of both.

On the day of the incident, Alexandria Police responded to the Bradlee Shopping Center after receiving a report of a large gathering of high school students. A fight broke out, during which Luis Mejia Hernandez, an 18-year-old resident of Alexandria, was fatally stabbed. Surveillance videos from nearby businesses and cell phones of bystanders revealed several suspects involved in the fight, including Vega, who was seen holding a knife in one of the videos.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a video on Vega's cell phone, which captured him stabbing Mejia Hernandez. Upon arrest, Vega admitted to the killing but claimed self-defense, stating that the fight was planned between two groups of students.