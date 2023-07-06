Claude Ibrahim Indicted for Alleged Embezzlement of Over $600,000

Claude Ibrahim, a 53-year-old resident of Manassas, Virginia, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the City of Alexandria on May 8, 2023. He is facing 17 counts of Felony Embezzlement, which allegedly occurred during his employment as a General Manager at Hank's Oyster Bar restaurant in Old Town Alexandria. It is believed that Ibrahim embezzled over $600,000 over a period of about eight and a half years. The charges will be tried in the Circuit Court for the City of Alexandria, and each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Although the Circuit Court has ordered Ibrahim's release on her own recognizance, no trial date has been set yet. It is important to note that all individuals charged with a criminal offense are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Commonwealth bears the burden of proving each element of every charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the Virginia State Bar's Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys prohibit the Commonwealth from discussing the evidence, trial strategy, or work product prior to trial or plea in this case.

