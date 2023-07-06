28-Year-Old Resident of Prince William County Indicted for First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm

Dontae Lashawn Drumgold, a 28-year-old resident of Prince William County, has been indicted by the Grand Jury for the City of Alexandria on May 8, 2023. He is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
The charges stem from an incident on March 23, 2022, when the Alexandria Police Department responded to a residential apartment building in the City of Alexandria and discovered the victim, 25-year-old Elijah Williams, deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Williams died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Drumgold is currently held without bail in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. First-Degree Murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole, while Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony carries a three-year mandatory minimum sentence.
