Carlos McKethan Sentenced to 10 Years for Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter and DUID

In the Alexandria Circuit Court, Carlos McKethan pleaded guilty to Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter-Felony and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs-Misdemeanor in connection with the death of Bizuayehu Bulti.

McKethan was sentenced to 10 years of active incarceration.

The incident occurred on February 22, 2022, when McKethan, driving a silver SUV, ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck Bulti's vehicle, causing it to crash into another vehicle.

McKethan's SUV spun out and crashed into two more vehicles.

Bulti succumbed to his injuries, and four others were injured.

McKethan's blood analysis revealed the presence of 0.04 mg/L of Phencyclidine (PCP).

McKethan's license will be revoked indefinitely, and he will undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment during probation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jessica Best Smith and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Meghan Prieto, and investigated by Officer Wes Vitale of the Alexandria Police Department.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter commended the Crash Reconstruction Team for their investigation and held McKethan accountable for his actions.