Texas Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Intentionally Crashing Vehicle into Verizon Store

On March 23, 2023, Chip Rodney Daniels, a 41-year-old Texas resident, was sentenced to 10 years of active incarceration for multiple charges, including Attempted Malicious Wounding, Hit & Run, Destruction of Property, and Reckless Driving.

These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 22, 2021, when Daniels drove his vehicle into a Verizon store in the Potomac Yards neighborhood of Alexandria. Daniels had gone to the store to disconnect his phone service, but became irate when store employees couldn't assist him. He then threatened to crash his vehicle into the store, which he ultimately did. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Daniels fled the scene and was later apprehended in North Carolina. In addition to his prison sentence, Daniels must comply with supervised probation for three years upon his release, pay restitution, have no contact with the victims, and exhibit good behavior for 10 years. He is also required to undergo a mental health assessment and any necessary treatment during his probation.

The case was investigated by the Alexandria Police Department, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Harsh Voruganti and Katherine Beye prosecuted the case. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter commended the police department for their thorough investigation and expressed gratitude that no one was physically harmed.