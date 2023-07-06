Arlington Attorney Arrested for Multi-Faceted Fraud Charges: Patrick Edwards Indicted for Credit Card Theft, Fraud, Larceny, and Drug Possession

On February 13, 2023, Patrick Lynn Edwards, a 43-year-old resident of Arlington, Virginia, and a licensed attorney, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the City of Alexandria. He was charged with Credit Card Theft-Felony, Credit Card Fraud-Felony, and Credit Card Fraud-Misdemeanor. The charges stemmed from the alleged theft of credit cards from an Alexandria office building in 2022, and the subsequent use of the cards at various locations in Alexandria and Arlington. Edwards was arrested on February 15, 2023, on these charges, as well as on warrants from Arlington County for Grand Larceny with the Intent to Sell-Felony, Possession of Stolen Property-Felony, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute-Felony.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Alexandria has been assigned to prosecute all criminal matters involving Edwards in Arlington County. The penalties for the charges Edwards is facing include up to 20 years of incarceration for Felony Credit Card Theft, up to 5 years of incarceration for Felony Credit Card Fraud, up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2500 for Misdemeanor Credit Card Fraud, up to 10 years of incarceration for Grand Larceny with Intent to Sell, up to 20 years of incarceration for Possession of Stolen Property, and up to 40 years of incarceration for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. The total maximum penalty for all charges is 95 years and 12 months of incarceration.

The charges in Arlington are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 19, 2023, while a trial date for the charges in Alexandria has not yet been determined. It is important to note that all individuals charged with a criminal offense are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The Commonwealth is prohibited from discussing the evidence, trial strategy, or work product prior to the resolution of the case, according to Rule 3.6 of the Virginia State Bar's Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys.