Solarize Charlottesville Campaign: Making the Switch to Solar Power Easier and More Affordable

Solarize Virginia, a program managed by Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), is making the switch to solar power easier and more affordable. Homeowners can take advantage of the federal investment tax credit (ITC) which has been increased from 26% to 30% as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. This allows homeowners to deduct a percentage of their solar energy system's installation cost from their federal taxes with no cap on the value.

Charlottesville residents can participate in reaching the community's climate goals by installing rooftop solar panels. Homeowners can sign up for a free solar satellite assessment and discounted prices from vetted installers until August 31. LEAP also provides ongoing support and education throughout the process.