Courtney LeBlanc Named Arlington County's New Poet Laureate, Aims to Raise Awareness of Poetry in the Community

Courtney LeBlanc has been chosen as the third Poet Laureate of Arlington County. In her two-year role, she will advocate for poetry and the literary arts, aiming to raise awareness and appreciation of poetry in written and spoken forms among Arlingtonians.

LeBlanc is the author of three full-length collections and the founder and editor-in-chief of Riot in Your Throat, an independent poetry press. She is also a fellow at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts. LeBlanc follows in the footsteps of previous Arlington poets laureate, Katherine E. Young and Holly Karapetkova.

The Poet Laureate will receive an annual honorarium of $1,500 and have their name added to a commemorative plaque. Arlington County's Poet Laureate program is managed by the Cultural Affairs division of Arlington Economic Development.

The Poet Laureate will collaborate with Cultural Affairs staff to develop and facilitate public programs to engage the community and bring poetry to a wider audience. Arlington has a history of embracing poetry as a civic art form, with initiatives like "The Poet is IN" pop-up booths during National Poetry Month.