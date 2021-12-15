Protecting Yourself From Ransomware has Become a Normal Part of Owning a Computer

cpo magazine

Ransomeware attacks affect ordinary people across the United States. Many individuals and businesses have fallen victim to ransomware attacks that encrypt their computer files until a ransom is paid. The attacks can be costly for victims, as the ransom may range from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars.

In most cases, the ransom must be paid in bitcoins, as this digital currency is often used by cybercriminals. Unfortunately, many people do not know how to purchase bitcoins, which can lead to even more financial loss.

Surprisingly, EMSISOFT reports that in 2020 the top countries affected were was India and Indonesia with the U.S. falling into third place. They also reported that from January of 2019 to January of 2020 there was a 59 percent increase in attacks. The attacks are launched by infecting someone's computer with a virus and demanding money to 'unlock' the victim's computer.

Fortunately, there are ways to protect yourself from ransomware attacks. The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to be proactive and educated about the dangers of ransomware. You should also have a backup of your files in case you do fall victim to an attack.

How many people in the United States have fallen victim?

To answer this question, we took a look at some of the latest ransomware attacks and their victims. In July 2017, the city of Atlanta was hit with a ransomware attack that resulted in a $51,000 ransom being paid. The city's computer systems were down for over a week.

In January 2018, two Florida hospitals fell victim to ransomware attacks. The hospitals paid a combined $17,000 in ransoms to regain access to their computer systems.

In May 2018, the Adams County government in Colorado was hit with a ransomware attack that demanded a $26,000 ransom.

These are just a few examples of the many ransomware attacks that have taken place in the United States. We often only hear about the big hits worth millions of dollars, but small attacks are launched every day on small towns, businesses, and individuals.

What can you do to protect yourself?

There are several things you can do to protect yourself from ransomware attacks. The best way is to be proactive and educated about the dangers of ransomware. You should also have a backup of your files in case you do fall victim to an attack.

You can also install anti-virus software on your computer, which can help to protect you from ransomware attacks. Additionally, you should be cautious about opening emails or clicking on links from unknown sources.

It is important to remember that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, so it is important to stay ahead of the game by being proactive and educated about ransomware.

The Federal Burea of Investigation (FBI) has a webpage to learn more about what to do if you've been hit.