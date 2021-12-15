Ransomware Attacks Continue to Threaten City and State Agencies

Virginia Supreme Court

Virginia's legislature fell victim to a ransomware attack, which may delay upcoming sessions, state officials said this week. The attack on Virginia's Division of Legislative Automated Services, or DLAS was a targeted hit.

Alena Yarmosky, Gov. Ralph Northam's spokeswoman confirmed the attack, telling the Associated Press, "Northam has been informed about the incident and told executive branch agencies to offer help in assessing and responding to this ongoing situation."

Hackers using "extremely sophisticated malware" accessed the system last week, Davie Burhop, a top agency official, told Virginia legislative leaders in an email.

Burhop sent an email Monday afternoon saying a ransom note was sent with no specified amount or date.

The FBI is now involved in the case and has opened an investigation.

Ransomeware attacks on city and state agencies were up 40 percent in 2019, compared to 2018. Last December, the city of Atlantic City saw vital systems go offline after a ransomware attack shut down water pumps and other public services.

The hackers behind both attacks demanded a ransom for access to information, according to reports.

Ransomware attacks on state and local governments have increased due to ineffective IT security practices and increasingly sophisticated malware, according to The Washington Examiner.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, ransomware is a type of malware that "encrypts or locks access to files on infected systems." The attacker then demands a ransom from the victim in order to regain access to the data.

Ransomware attacks can have a significant impact on government operations. For example, the attack on the city of Atlantic City disabled water pumps and other vital public services. In addition, a ransomware attack on the state of Louisiana in 2016 disrupted government operations for days.

In 2017, NIST updated its guidance on ransomware with a section specifically dedicated to attacks against state and local governments. The updated guidance recommends that governmental organizations protect themselves from ransomware by implementing software safeguards, safeguarding data backups, and educating employees about existing best practices.