There is no easy answer when it comes to reforming any state's justice system, and Virginia is no exception.

Is Virginia doing enough to prevent youth in the criminal justice system from cycling in and out of incarceration? One recent study suggests they are not.

Findings from a 100-plus-page research review by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission were presented to lawmakers yesterday to emphasize disparities in race and region.

The agency assessed the effects of 2016 juvenile justice reforms aimed at reducing the youth population in state jails and prisons and how often rehabilitative services were offered.

Commission Director Hal Greer said the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice has had “considerable success in achieving these goals,” but there were areas of concern.

“Among higher-risk offenders, recidivism rates remain high and rehabilitative programs are not adequate,” Greer said. “There are also significant fairness concerns.”

Black youth are 2.5 times more likely to enter the juvenile justice system than white youth, the study found, due to lack of legal representation.

According to the report, the number of youth in Virginia’s system dropped 69 percent over the last decade to 2,980 in 2021, according to the report. As of May, more than 82 percent were in community settings compared to 18 percent in state, local or regional detention centers.

Virginia's History of Youth Incarceration

Virginia has a long history of incarcerating its youth. A report by the Sentencing Project found that in 2016, Virginia incarcerated more black youths (per capita) than any other state in the country.

The report also found that between 1999 and 2016, the number of incarcerated Virginian youths increased by 88 percent, even though the juvenile population grew by only six percent.

Virginia's Systemic Issues

As the Virginia commission found, there are systemic issues in the justice system that can lead to racial disparities and keeping kids incarcerated too long.

For example: -Recent reforms cut the number of youth in state custody by more than 70%, but high-risk youth remain behind bars longer than necessary, and black youth are disproportionately represented. -Inadequate rehabilitation services and a lack of legal representation are some factors leading to high recidivism rates. -Systemic racism means that black youths are more likely to be incarcerated for the same offenses as their white peers.

What Can We Do?

There is no easy answer when it comes to reforming any state's justice system, but it is clear that sentencing reform, increasing access to adequate legal representation for youth, and expanding rehabilitation services are important steps forward.