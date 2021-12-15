While one tax is lowered, one is added.

Reading the fine print on tax measures. Tax Foundation

On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) proposed eliminating state tax on groceries, cutting income tax for low-income workers, and sending one-time rebates to all state taxpayers.

Northam's final state budget plan will be published this Thursday.

Although there 'could be' tax breaks in one area when it comes to groceries, there is a new tax on plastic bags at the store too. Virginia Tax reported, "During the 2020 session, the Virginia General Assembly enacted legislation that authorizes any county or city to adopt by ordinance the Virginia Disposable Plastic Bag Tax on disposable plastic bags provided to customers in grocery stores, convenience stores, and drugstores in the locality."

What that means is that when you go to the store you can expect to pay 5-cents per plastic bag if you forget to bring your own.

It's these tax 'swaps' Virginia citizens have to be careful about. For example, take the state's income tax. It will be lowered for the first time since 2012, from 5.75 percent to 5.499 percent - yet there are new taxes on groceries and plastic bags due to come online at the beginning of 2020 which will make these items more expensive for everyone anyway.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R), will take office on January 15th.

"When Virginia cuts taxes next year it should be done in a way that benefits working people," Northam said. "Many professionals moved through the pandemic fine as their work moved online. But workers haven't been so lucky when their job requires close contact with other people. Some jobs can't move online, restaurant workers, early childhood educators, home care attendants, and others, and we all depend on the people who do this work."

Virginia's Tax Compared to the Other States

Virginia is not the only state that has this type of tax. There are many others. According to The Tax Foundation, "At the beginning of 2019, 43 states and Washington, D.C., for January 1st, 2019, "New Jersey increased its statewide average combined tax rate to 7.51 percent raise some type of excise tax on the sale, distribution, or use of goods and services. Together these taxes raised an estimated $68 billion in the fiscal year 2018."

The Foundation added that as far as state and local sales taxes go, "The states' average combined state and local sales tax rate of 6.34 percent in 2018 is the highest rate in more than two decades."

"A statutory patch on the 2011 legislation will temporarily hold the statewide average local sales tax at 4.17% until 2020 when it is scheduled to return to 5.89%.

New York (8.49%) had the highest state and local sales tax rate in 2018, followed by California (7.49%) and Louisiana (7.00%). The five states with the lowest average combined rates were Alaska (1.76%), Delaware (2.02%), Montana (2.81%), Oregon (3.47%), and New Hampshire (3.55%).

Washington continues to be the only state that does not levy a sales tax."

