Economic Benefits to Qatar from Hosting FIFA World Cup 2022

Photo by Virginia Romo

The FIFA world cup is creating great headlines from the beginning of the year. We can see a huge buzz about the hosting of the football tournament by Qatar and benefits on Economy of the host. If we figure out the cost and how much does it cost to build a football field and manage other infrastructure for world cup it becomes easy to guess the economic benefits. Talking about Qatar it invested a huge amount of money to prepare the infrastructure to host FIFA world cup 2022. But at the same time it also managed to get big perks through becoming a host of the tournament. Here we will have insights on the economic benefits to Qatar by hosting the FIFA world cup 2022 this year.

What are the benefits to the host for hosting a FIFA world Cup?

The host reap huge economic benefits along with other major significance by hosting an important and popular tournament like FIFA world cup. Similar is the case of Qatar where it makes huge profit by securing the position of a host in the world cup. Here are few economic benefits that we can directly count through for Qatar by hosting FIFA world cup.

Impact of FIFA 2022 hosting on Qatar economy

Have a look on the impact of FIFA 2o22 hosting on the economic development of Qatar. You will be amazed to know that it is really doing great in terms of economy after hosting this crucial football tournament.

1. Great bloom in tourism through Football fans

The first and foremost benefit that FIFA 2022 hosting gives to Qatar is massive increase in tourism in the country. Earlier a limited crowd were visiting the place but after hosting the world cup now country is emerging out as a great tourism destination for people. This is because those who pay visit to the place during world cup inspire others about the beauty of the Qatar and why it is worth visiting. These things are very much responsible for developing curiosity in people to consider it a good tourist destination. So it is really crucial for any country on economic grounds that its tourism is playing great role in the GDP of the country.

2. Surpassing growth in employment opportunities

Since FIFA world cup preparation went through a lot of steps like development of infrastructure, fields ready to play and developing food hub for people visiting the place it also generate employment opportunities for the people. Hotel industry also bloomed during FIFA world cup and this is how a huge benefit in employment and job opportunities is achieved by the Qatar ever since it has decided to host the FIFA world cup 2022.

3. Increased export due to developed infrastructure

Since the infrastructural development of Qatar is at its peak to make it relevant for hoisting the FIFA world cup we can see indirect impact of it on export of the country. Now the export of the Qatar is meeting the peaks because of the best infrastructure that is developed during the football world cup. That is the major reason why economy of the place is growing like anything. It is very difficult to see such a huge bloom in the export of any country and Qatar is really lucky to host such an important tournament to see a good impact on its Economy.

4. Direct benefit through service provided during World cup

The last and most important benefit to Qatar for hosting FIFA world cup 2022 is that it increased the economy and GDP of the nation significantly. The direct sale of services provided during the tournament also brought heavy income to the country. As a result of which it becomes able to cover its expenses and grow exponentially in making profit from the same as well. That is the reason why every country was hoping to host this essential tournament to see a good hike in the economy.

Conclusion

So these are the major benefits that goes to the bag of Qatar when we talk about the economic edge by hosting the FIFA world cup. There has been sayings that whichever country is going to host this important tournament will see a sudden upliftment in the economy and we can admit this thing in case of Qatar. It has seen a huge development in terms of infrastructure, jobs, export and what not to emerge out as growing economy of the world. Almost $300 billion spend by Qatar to host the FIFA 2022 and it earned 17 billion Dollars as profit for the economy by covering up its invested amount as well. So this is a huge thing for an economy to bloom on such a large scale by hosting a sports tournament like FIFA which is highly popular in the world.